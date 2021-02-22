In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

For the past 15 years, Rich Gannon has been one of the best on-air NFL analysts out there. He was one of several game day crews for CBS broadcasts and you knew when he was on the crew, the commentary was going to be smart and entertaining.

Despite the former NFL quarterback’s strong work in the booth, his time with CBS has come to an end.

CBS confirms, as @AndrewMarchand noted, that it's not retaining No. 4 NFL game analyst Rich Gannon. CBS usually makes wise talent decisions but don't agree on this; Gannon's analysis was smart & cogent. Leaves CBS with Romo, Charles Davis, Trent Green, Lofton, Archuleta, Feely. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 22, 2021

Gannon played QB in the NFL for 17 years. The journeyman came into the league as a fourth-round pick out of Delaware. He would play for four different teams in his 17 years in the league, first in Minnesota, then Washington, Kansas City, and finally Oakland.

It was with the Raiders were Gannon had his most success, heading to four straight Pro Bowls from 1999-2002 while being named All-Pro twice and won NFL MVP in 2002 at the age of 37. He also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl that year.

Based on Gannon’s commentary, you’d never guess where he spent his NFL playing days. He was professional and personally, I have never heard a single viewer who had anything negative to say about his work.

I think it’s safe to say we will see Gannon back on air in short order. If I were one of the other NFL broadcast networks, I’d scoop him up quickly.