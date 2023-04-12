Shocking loss predicted for Ducks by College Football News in otherwise successful 2023 season
As we get back into the world of spring football across the college landscape, it’s become common to see more and more predictions come about.
Earlier in the year when the full schedules came out for the Oregon Ducks and other Pac-12 teams, we went about predicting season-long records, toughest schedules, and eventual bowl game appearances. Now some of the national sites are getting in on the action as well.
After a successful 2022 season under Dan Lanning, the Ducks boast some high expectations going into 2023. Though the conference is loaded, Oregon is expected to be among the top teams out west, and has the potential to compete for a Pac-12 championship, and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Earlier in the year, we predicted that the Ducks would be 11-1, winning the Pac-12 championship. It’s ambitious, to be sure, but also entirely possible should we see another stellar season from Bo Nix, and an improved defensive performance.
So how does College Football News view the Ducks’ season-long output this coming year? You may be surprised. Take a look.
Week 1 vs. Portland State Vikings
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 1-0
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 52, Portland State 13
Result in 2022: Did Not Play
Week 2 at Texas Tech Red Raiders
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 2-0
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 31, Texas Tech 23
Result in 2022: Did Not Play
Week 3 vs. Hawaii Warrios
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 3-0
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 48, Hawaii 17
Result in 2022: Did Not Play
Week 4 vs. Colorado Buffaloes
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 4-0
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 38, Colorado 14
Result in 2022: Ducks won, 49-10
Week 5 vs. Stanford Cardinal
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 5-0
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 35, Stanford 10
Result in 2022: Ducks won, 45-27
Week 7 at Washington Huskies
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Loss
Season Record: 5-1
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 24, Washington 23
Result in 2022: Washington won, 37-34
Week 8 vs. Washington State Cougars
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 6-1
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 42, Washington State 31
Result in 2022: Ducks won, 44-41
Week 9 at Utah Utes
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 7-1
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 33, Utah 28
Result in 2022: Ducks won, 20-17
Week 10 vs. California Golden Bears
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Loss
Season Record: 7-2
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 24, California 10
Result in 2022: Ducks won, 42-24
Week 11 vs. USC Trojans
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 8-2
Ducks Wire Prediction: USC 44, Oregon 35
Result in 2022: Did Not Play
Week 12 at Arizona State Sun Devils
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 9-2
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 49, Arizona State 27
Result in 2022: Did Not Play
Week 13 vs. Oregon State Beavers
College Football News Prediction: Oregon Win
Season Record: 10-2
Ducks Wire Prediction: Oregon 31, Oregon State 20
Result in 2022: Beavers won, 38-34
Analysis
A loss on the road against the Washington Huskies is understandable, and people who predict it shouldn’t be viewed as loony. However, a loss at home to the California Golden Bears? I’m not sure I can wrap my mind around that one.
In this scenario that College Football News laid out, it would act as the ultimate trap game for the Ducks after coming off of a tough stretch of matchups. Leading up to the Cal game, Oregon plays Washington, Washington State, and Utah in three straight weeks. After the Cal game, the Ducks face USC at home, followed by Arizona State on the road, and then Oregon State at home.
It’s understandable to see how some think that the Ducks could end up looking past the Golden Bears and falling subject to an upset loss, but usually, the team beating you needs to be more talented and dangerous than California.
I don’t see it happening.