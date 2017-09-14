Shocking images show why Arsenal's Europa League match was delayed due to crowd trouble

Arsenal’s opening Europa League group match with Cologne was overshadowed by crowd trouble at the Emirates Stadium.

The fixture was delayed by an hour in the interests of safety after around 20,000 away fans travelled to London despite the German side being allocated 2,900 tickets.

Police confirmed several arrests had been made for public order offences and there were scuffles between fans and stewards inside the ground after the gates were opened.

An Arsenal spokesman said: “The players were relaxed and preparing for the game despite the delay. The decision to go ahead was the best option and the safest option.”