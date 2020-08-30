Shocking details of Tom Brady's 2018 thumb injury show just how bad it was

Tom Brady’s thumb injury prior to the AFC championship game in the 2017 NFL season was a growing worry prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And now we know just how serious it was.

Brady and the secretive New England Patriots kept the injury under wraps as best they could — literally and figuratively. But an excerpt in the New York Post from an upcoming book by Jeff Benedict, “The Dynasty,” shows just how worrisome it was at the time.

In practice that week, Brady handed off to Rex Burkhead — but it was far from a routine play. The ball was pushed back into Brady’s hand, causing a huge gash to open on his throwing hand with blood gushing out. According to Benedict, the Patriots were in full-on panic mode when it happened.

Check out this portion of the book:

“... Brady let out a yell and rushed off the field, clutching his hand. Burkhead and his teammates looked on in stunned silence. “Minutes later, Dr. Matthew Leibman’s cell phone rang. Leibman was the hand and wrist surgeon for the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. He was having lunch outside Boston when Patriots assistant trainer Joe Van Allen reached him. “Van Allen was frantic. “Matt, we need you at the stadium right now,” he said. “Brady hurt his hand. It’s bad. It’s bleeding.” “‘What happened?’ Leibman said. “Van Allen quickly explained that Brady’s thumb had somehow gotten jammed and bent backward during a handoff. “There’s a pretty big laceration,” he said. “‘Is it his throwing hand?’ Leibman said. “Van Allen said he’d text a picture. “Leibman hung up. Seconds later, the image was on his phone. It looked as though Brady’s hand had been slashed by a blade. The base of his thumb was split wide open. The laceration was gaping. “‘Holy s--t!’ Leibman said to himself.

This excerpt comes from Chapter 42 of the book, aptly titled “Threading the Needle.” Liebman’s immediate concern was that Brady would need surgery, noting that 99 percent of lacerations following a hyperextended thumb result in fracture, dislocation and/or damage to ligaments and tendons.

Stunningly, none of those had occurred. Liebman delivered the relatively good news to all after arriving at Gillette Stadium, including a concerned Brady and Bill Belichick, but few could grasp the bright side at that moment.

Also in the room was Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. This was at the height of the tension between Guerrero, Brady and Belichick, and the doctor thought he could lighten the mood just a bit with a quick zinger.

Bad call.

Leibman explained how rare it is to see someone endure such a high-energy injury without damage to the bone or dislocation. With all the hype about Brady’s pliability thanks to the TB12 Method, Leibman figured he’d lighten the mood by referencing it. Looking at Guerrero, he said, “I guess it’s because Tom’s thumb is so …” Then he glanced at Belichick and figured pliable wasn’t the best word choice. “Flexible,” he said. Belichick glared at Brady. No one smiled.

That’s how worrisome this thing was just four days before the Jaguars came to town with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

The incredible aftermath of the injury

Brady had surgery with a local anesthetic at the facility. Brady thought his season was over. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told backup Brian Hoyer: “You better get f---kin’ ready.” Burkhead thought he somehow had ruined the Patriots’ season.

Belichick tried his best to keep the gravity of the story from getting out. Most media reports indicated that Brady was OK and that he should be good to go for Sunday. Word got out that Brady needed four stitches — it turns out it was 25.

And making Liebman even more anxious was that Brady had ignored the doctor’s request to immobilize the injury. Instead of resting it completely, Brady tore off his splint and was throwing the following day.

