Shockers walk off Jayhawks for midweek win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University had to sweat it out for the full nine innings, but the Shockers walked off the Kansas Jayhawks in the bottom of the ninth to win 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Down 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth, the Shockers used two solo home runs by Seth Stroh and Camden Johnson to tie the game heading into the final frame.

Nate Adler fanned all three Jayhawk batters in the top of the ninth, setting up the comeback. Jordan Rogers hit a single to right center field to get on; then a bunt moved him into scoring position.

After a Derek Williams strikeout, Mauricio Millan came up to bat and only needed one pitch to send another single to center field that scored Rogers from second.

Brady Hamilton got the start for the Shockers and went five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out five.

Adler came in in the eighth inning and closed things down for Wichita State.

The win moves the Shockers to 19-10 overall. Up next, the team will hit the road for a weekend series in Tampa, Florida, against South Florida. Friday’s game is slated for 5:30 p.m. CST and will stream on ESPN+.

