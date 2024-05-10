Shockers run rule one-seed Florida Atlantic to advance to AAC finals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers continued their postseason run on Friday, beating the top-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls to advance to the AAC finals, 12-2.

Addison Barnard — once again — went deep with a home run, but it was a team effort at the plate as Kristin Nelson hit a three-run shot in the third inning, Bailey Urban added a three-run homer of her own in the same inning, and Jessica Garcia added a solo shot in the fourth.

The game ended in the fifth inning because of the 8-run mercy rule.

In the circle, Chloe Barber and Allison Cooper combined to allow five hits and only two runs.

The NCAA Tournament is within eyesight for the Shockers, who likely have to win tomorrow to advance.

Saturday’s championship game will pit the Shockers against the Charlotte 49ers. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. and will air nationally on ESPN2.

