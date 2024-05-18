Shockers lose season finale to Memphis, learn AAC seeding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers put up 10 runs on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Memphis Tigers took home the season finale with 11 runs.

However, thanks to a 14-1 run-rule win on Thursday and an electric 12-10, 13-inning win on Friday, Wichita State managed to win the final series of the year.

The Shockers started the game by taking a 4-0 lead into the middle of the third inning, but gave up three runs in both the third and fourth innings to trail 6-4.

The bats came alive in the seventh for the Shockers and they put up five runs to jump ahead 9-6, but gave up four runs in the final two Tigers frames to lose.

Tyler Dobbs got the start for Wichita State, but was pulled after 3.2 innings after giving up five hits and four runs. It was a full bullpen game after that as the Shockers burned five relief pitchers in the loss.

Up next is the AAC Tournament, which the Shockers will have to win entirely if they want to keep their season alive. It starts off with an 8 a.m. contest against UAB, which will stream on ESPN+.

