Shockers’ CC Wong makes Canadian National Team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State softball infielder CC Wong is heading to the global stage with the Canadian Women’s National Softball Team, it was announced Tuesday.

The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, native is one of 21 athletes on the 2024 Team Canada roster. Team Canada is set to compete in the P5 Colorado event from June 26-28 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Following the P5 Colorado Event, they will showcase their skills at the Canada Cup from July 1-7 in Surrey, B.C.

Wong is the second Shocker softball player to represent Wichita State on a National Team, with Sydney McKinnery being the last to do so with Team USA for the Japan All-Star Series in 2022.

Last season, Wong hit a blistering .470 batting average with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in.

