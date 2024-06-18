Shockers’ Brady Palen and Destiny Masters prep for U.S. Olympic Trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We’re just a few days away from the Track and Field portion of the USA Olympic trials kicking off, and the Wichita State Shockers will be represented on both the men’s and women’s sides with high jumpers Brady Palen and Destiny Masters.

KSN had a chance to catch up with both as they practiced together ahead of the competition, and let’s just say things can get a little heated between the two Shocker athletes.

“I think having somebody there to push you when you don’t want to be pushed, or you don’t have the motivation to push yourself, it really helps to have that little nudge, and he’s he’s my nudge,” said Masters.

“We’re just both super competitive,” said Palen. “And I think each of us want to both want to beat the other person. So I think that drives both of us out here today and both behind the scenes a little bit.”

Everything you need to know about attending Chiefs training camp

A healthy dose of competitiveness between Masters and Palen is hopefully giving the duo the jolt they need to shock the world at the U.S. Olympic trials.

“We both are from small towns, and we’ve got that going for us,” added Palen. “We both like to represent what we come from and what we’ve developed here at Wichita State.”

“I like having a partner is nice not doing it by myself,” said Masters. “We use each other for motivation and thrive off each other because we like to compete. We like to compete with each other.”

Palen recently finished his senior year with Wichita State, and this is one last hurrah for the multiple-time All-American.

“I don’t think I’m going to carry on my high jump professionally,” sighed Palen. “I think this is kind of the wraps of it, but I can’t wait to go out with a shock around my chest.”

As for Masters, she just finished her junior year and is using these Olympic trials as the perfect stepping stone to more success in a Shockers uniform.

Masters added, “I think this is going to help me in my next year, my senior year. I think it’s going to help me and make me an even better athlete.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.