Shockers baseball beats UAB 8-2, advances to second round of AAC Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University Shockers are moving on in the AAC Tournament after an 8-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham on Tuesday.

It was an early-morning start, as the first pitch was at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, making it 8 a.m. here in Kansas. The AAC Tournament is held in Clearwater, Florida.

Left-handed pitcher Caden Favors put on a clinic on the mound, allowing just one run off six hits in 6.1 innings while striking out seven batters. Jack Mount, Hunter Holmes and Nate Adler closed things down after Favors finished his outing.

Why a helicopter will be flying low in northwest Kansas

Offensively, Wichita State got the scoring started in the second inning by scoring three and added another in the fourth.

The Blazers responded with one run in the top of the seventh, but two-run home runs by Shockers’ hitters Josh Livingston and Seth Stroh in the bottom half of the seventh thwarted any kind of comeback by UAB.

As it stands now, the Shockers likely have to win the entire AAC Tournament for any hope of postseason play in the NCAA Tournament. Up next is a Thursday afternoon contest against East Carolina.

The first pitch for that game is Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m. It will stream only on ESPN+.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.