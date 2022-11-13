SHOCKER! UCLA loses to Arizona; USC is Pac-12’s only remaining playoff candidate

It didn’t seem likely at the start. It didn’t seem likely midway through the fourth quarter when UCLA took a 28-24 lead. It didn’t seem likely when UCLA got inside the Arizona 30-yard line with 22 seconds left and several chances to win.

Yet, it happened.

Arizona’s much-maligned defense — which had allowed at least 45 points to five of its previous six opponents — limited UCLA and its star-studded backfield of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet to just 28 points.

It’s hard to wrap the mind around that.

Because of this huge upset, what seemed like a clear-cut Pac-12 championship scenario is a little less tidy. Let’s tell you what has and hasn’t changed as a result of this shocking upset in Pasadena.

FIRST, THE FINAL PLAY

🚨UPSET ALERT🚨 Arizona stuns No. 12 UCLA, 34-28 in Pasadena! The Wildcats entered as 20-point underdogs. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZirYl4SGoB — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 13, 2022

TIEBREAKERS COME BACK INTO PLAY

If UCLA had beaten Arizona, we would have had a very clean, very neat situation in the Pac-12. Four teams would have had one loss in the conference standings. The winners would move ahead and the losers would fall behind on Nov. 19. Now, we have the distinct possibility that UCLA, with two losses, could beat USC and create a situation in which multiple teams have two conference losses, which brings tiebreakers back in play.

SETTING UP NEXT WEEK, PART ONE

If UCLA beats USC next week, tiebreakers are almost certain to decide who makes the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC, UCLA, Washington, and the Utah-Oregon loser would all have two Pac-12 losses. This assumes Washington beats Colorado next week, which is a near-lock.

SETTING UP NEXT WEEK, PART TWO

Utah, as a result of the UCLA loss, is now ahead of the Bruins in the Pac-12 standings. If Utah beats Oregon next week in Eugene, the Utes would just need to beat Colorado the following week (which is basically a layup) to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s basically win and in for the Utes.

NEXT WEEK, PART THREE

Oregon suffered a crushing loss to Washington, but the Ducks — if they win their next two games versus Utah and Oregon State — will play for the Pac-12 title. They would be ahead of Utah, Washington, and the USC-UCLA loser.

One difference: Whereas Utah finishes with Colorado, the easiest possible Pac-12 opponent, Oregon finishes with Oregon State in Corvallis, a much tougher assignment.

NEXT WEEK, PART FOUR

Utah (Colorado), Oregon (Oregon State), and Washington (Washington State) all play Pac-12 games on Thanksgiving weekend. USC will not play a Pac-12 opponent because it will be facing Notre Dame.

USC’s Pac-12 regular-season schedule ends next week against UCLA. If the Trojans lose, they would be part of a tiebreaker scenario with other teams. If they beat UCLA, they clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth.

Win and in for the Trojans next week. That’s the bottom line.

THE PLAYOFF

With UCLA, Oregon and Utah having two losses, they are all finished in the playoff conversation.

USC is the Pac-12’s only hope left.

ONE-LOSS TEAMS

USC is the only 9-1 team in the Pac-12 after Week 11. USC is the only one-loss team in the Pac-12 after Week 11. Remarkable.

HEISMAN TROPHY

Bo Nix of Oregon and DTR of UCLA suffered fatal blows to their Heisman victory chances. Neither will win the award as a result of Saturday’s losses. Both are in the hunt for a finalist spot, however.

CALEB WILLIAMS

Caleb Williams is now the clear front-runner among Pac-12 players for a Heisman finalist honor and a trip to the Heisman ceremony in December. He is not the outright favorite to win the award, but if he beats UCLA and Notre Dame, he will almost certainly be a finalist. His path to New York is clear.

REACTIONS

all of UCLA’s hopes & dreams are gone, just like that. insane — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 13, 2022

WOULD ANYONE BE ALL THAT SURPRISED?

I still think there is more chaos to come. UCLA could beat USC, OSU could beat Oregon, Utah could beat Oregon. — LuckeyUte (@LuckeyUte) November 13, 2022

OUT OF NOWHERE

we knew ucla’s defense was ass but watching UCLA’s offense crumble like this—DTR making some 2019-level plays, the OL crumbling, Charbonnet having some brain farts—is truly stunning — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 13, 2022

PLAY SELECTION

you're ucla, your entire passing offense is hitting intermediate and short stuff, so naturally with 22 seconds left from the 30, you take four hail marys for [reasons] — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire