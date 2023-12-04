Shocker: Ohio State football’s starting quarterback Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

After Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day couldn’t commit to a starter at quarterback on Sunday, it seems like Kyle McCord knew that his days were numbered.

It was a quick turnaround, as the first-year Buckeye starter and former 5-star prospect entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, kicking off what should be a very interesting window of NCAA “free agency.”

McCord played well this past season, throwing for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He led the team to a 11-1 record, but unfortunately threw two of his six picks against Michigan in a loss.

The ramifications of the third-straight loss in “The Game” were large, missing both a chance at a Big Ten title along with a berth in the College Football Playoff, and now McCord moving on.

The moves puts Ohio State in a very interesting position. It will be either Devin Brown or Lincoln Kienholz or both playing against Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Then most likely another quarterback battle with commit Air Noland along with the incumbents in the spring. And don’t be surprised if Ohio State has its eyes in the transfer portal as well.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire