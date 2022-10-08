Shocker: LSU special teams struggle again

Shake me and wake me if you’re a Notre Dame fan and have heard this before:

A Brian Polian led special teams unit is performing at a Pop Warner level at very best.

LSU is playing host to No. 8 Tennessee in a rare 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium and it’s safe to say the Bayou Bengals special teams unit which is led by former Notre Dame assistant coach Brian Polian, failed to hear their alarm clocks this morning.

It started as LSU fumbled and lost the opening kickoff which resulted in a Vols touchdown five plays later.

After LSU was forced to punt the following drive, a 58-yard punt return set up the Vols for a field goal to go up 10-0.

Credit to LSU’s defense for keeping Tennessee out of the end zone since (as we write this at 12:40 p.m. ET) but the Tigers can’t seem to get out of their own way on offense or special teams.

It’s almost like I’ve seen this from a Brian Kelly coached team against a top ten team a time or two before.

