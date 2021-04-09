Shocker: Josh Allen named Bills’ best draft pick of last decade

Looking for your mind blown this morning? Look elsewhere. Bleacher Report recently named every NFL team’s “best draft pick” of the past decade.

For the Bills… would it be anyone else? Quarterback Josh Allen landed this honor:

For the majority of last season, Allen was one of the league’s most dangerous and efficient passers. He finished with a completion percentage of 69.2, a passer rating of 107.2 and a 37-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Allen also helped Buffalo reach the AFC title game for the first time since 1993. A dual threat in his own right, Allen has compiled 1,562 rushing yards and 9,707 passing yards and accounted for 93 touchdowns. While Tre’Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds have been fine contributors, Allen gives the Bill a franchise quarterback for the first time since the Jim Kelly era. That’s just about the best feeling Buffalo could get out of a draft selection.

White and Edmunds could be honorable mentions, certainly. Others such as Matt Milano and Dion Dawkins have even been pretty good.

But it’s 2021 and it’s the NFL. No position is more important in football or sports than the quarterback… and unless Allen somehow falls off a cliff next season, he might go down as the team’s best draft pick of all time. No disrespect to anyone else, but if Allen brings a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo? That’ll do it.

Interestingly on the rest of B/R’s list, two of the other three picks listed for AFC East teams no longer play there. For the Jets, the pick was Jamal Adams and for the Patriots, it was Joe Thuney. Both left those respective teams in the past year.

The Dolphins do still have cornerback Xavien Howard, though.

Related