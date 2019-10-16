After ‘shocker’ of a cut, Eagles LB group is a reminder of volatility in the NFL

At one point on Tuesday afternoon, Nigel Bradham limped past an empty locker stall where Zach Brown's nameplate had already been replaced by a generic one that says "Philadelphia Eagles."

How's that for a reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL?

"It's a crazy league," Kamu Grugier-Hill said. "You know how the business is. Guys come in and out, injuries happen. It's our job to always be ready and answer the bell."

Bradham is "day to day" with an ankle injury suffered against the Vikings, while Brown was released on Monday, just a day after he played 58 snaps.

In one day, Brown went from being a starter to out of a job.

A few of his now former teammates on Wednesday said that they were surprised by Brown's release, but at the same time, understand the volatility of life in the NFL.

"It's a shocker," said Nate Gerry, who became good friends with Brown. "But, like I said, s- happens."

Grugier-Hill said he found out about Brown like everyone else, when the news hit the internet.

Sometimes, that's just life in the NFL.

"I think at all times, I have learned this is how the business works," T.J. Edwards said. "You never know what's going to happen and you have to be prepared at all times to fill a role or do whatever you have to do to show your worth."

Like Jim Schwartz the day before, head coach Doug Pederson didn't want to delve into the specifics of why the Eagles cut a starting linebacker six weeks into the season, but did agree with Schwartz that the Eagles need more production from their linebacker group.

While Pederson said Brown's comments about Kirk Cousins didn't have anything to do with his release, Pederson was less clear when asked if the move was strictly based on on-field reasons.

"Obviously we're based on performance," Pederson said. "I'm not going to get into a lot of the whys as to why we did it, but we need more production there and so we made a change."

Without Brown and possibly without Bradham this weekend, the Eagles' linebacker group could have a much different look when it takes the field against the Cowboys on Sunday night. The good news is that Grugier-Hill says he's starting to feel like himself after recovering from an MCL sprain in the summer.

Grugier-Hill along with Gerry and rookie Edwards will likely get most of the playing time. Duke Riley is in the mix as well and Alex Singleton has been called up from the practice squad.

But the Eagles could very well be in a situation this Sunday where the two linebackers who have played the most for them this season aren't on the field.

"It's part of the business. People come, people go," Gerry said. "The week's gonna go on, no one's gonna feel sorry for you. You're just gonna have to pick up where you left off and you have to get better each week."

