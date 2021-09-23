Shocker: Bears atop a QB rankings list, for a good reason

For decades, the Chicago Bears have been synonymous with poor quarterback play. So to see the Bears atop a quarterback ranking list — in a positive way — is certainly a shock.

According to USA Today Sports, the Bears have the best backup quarterback situation in the NFL. Between rookie Justin Fields, who is preparing for his first NFL start on Sunday, veteran Andy Dalton, who is “week-to-week” with a knee injury, and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, the Bears have their best quarterback room in years.

It’s a group in flux, rookie first-rounder Justin Fields set to make his first start – precisely what many of the team’s fans have been begging for – Sunday at Cleveland as veteran Andy Dalton recovers from a knee injury. Matt Nagy said he plans to restore Dalton to QB1 status once he recovers, though Fields, who’s got traits in spades that could equate to greatness, might change his coach’s mindset if he consistently exhibits the same brilliance he flashed in preseason. Oh, and Da Bears also have Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles in reserve (for now). Any way you cut it, pretty tough trio to beat.

If Matt Nagy stays true to his promise to go back to Dalton when he’s healthy, having Fields in the backup role is also a good position to be in. Not that many expect Nagy to be that clueless and go back to the veteran when your future has started — and potentially impressed during — an NFL game.

