Shocker basketball recruiting: Saint Peter’s hoops transfer picks Wichita State

Scrappy underdogs have found success at Wichita State in the past, often becoming fan favorites at Koch Arena.

Corey Washington hopes to become the next example, as the Saint Peter’s transfer announced on Monday he has committed to Wichita State. He took an official visit to WSU two weeks ago.

Washington is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward who brings a high motor and athleticism in a package that seemingly makes him a fit as a stretch power forward in the American Athletic Conference.

He certainly had success in the role at Saint Peter’s, where he averaged a team-high 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 28.3 minutes per game this past season. He scored 24 points with nine rebounds and four blocks in the MAAC tournament championship game en route to being named tournament MVP and helping the program punch its ticket to March Madness.

Washington made a living at the foul line, where he posted an impressive 47.4% foul rate (similar to Morris Udeze in the 2021-22 season for WSU) and knocked down 78.8% on 5.8 attempts per game. His 150 free throw shots was 50 more than any WSU player took last season.

That playing style is a testament to the Sherwood, Ark. native’s journey, as he held zero Division I scholarship offers coming out of high school. The only reason he ended up at Saint Peter’s was that he bought his own plane ticket to try out for the team. After making an impression during pick-up runs, Washington earned a spot and quickly became the team’s best player within two years and led the Peacocks to the NCAA tournament.

Washington has the versatility to play either forward position, but with WSU’s commitment to three-guard lineups, he will more than likely pair with returner Ronnie DeGray III at power forward.

He is the third transfer portal commitment for Wichita State’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Georgia point guard Justin Hill and Lipscomb sharpshooter A.J. McGinnis. The Shockers also signed a pair of high school guards in the fall with Texas native Zion Pipkin and Wichita’s own T.J. Williams.

With seven players returning from last season’s roster, including rotation players Quincy Ballard, Xavier Bell, Harlond Beverly, Bijan Cortes and Ronnie DeGray III, the Shockers have one spot remaining for their 2024-25 season roster.

WSU is committed to filling that spot with a center, which continues to be an ongoing process. The Shockers officially hosted 7-foot Longwood transfer Szymon Zapala on a visit two weeks ago, but the big man could be heading to a Big Ten program, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.