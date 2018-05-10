Shocked Charles Barkley 'Can't Believe' the Celtics Keep Winning

The Boston Celtics have repeatedly defied the odds during the season and Charles Barkley simply cannot believe how far they have come.

The Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-112 on Wednesday night, winning the series 4-1 and securing a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive year.

"I can't believe these guys are winning," said Barkley, genuinely surprised by the Celtics’ performance and by the job Brad Stevens has done with his team.

“As [fellow TNT pundit] Shaq says all the time ‘If the general don’t panic, the troops won’t panic,’” Barkley said on TNT’s Inside NBA show after the game.

“Every time they show Brad Stevens on the sideline you can’t tell whether his team is winning or losing. It is remarkable and I have to give this man credit.”

Boston’s success is all the more impressive considering the Celtics have been beset by injuries through the season. Gordon Hayward fractured his ankle within five minutes on opening night, while Daniel Theis was ruled out for the season after tearing the meniscus on his left knee.

Kyrie Irving, last summer’s star signing, last played in March and will be out until next season after undergoing surgery to address a lingering knee issue and Boston lost Jaylen Brown to a hamstring injury after Game Four.

Despite their injuries, the Celtics went 55-27 this season—their best record since the 2010-11 campaign—and are now four wins from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Stevens, Barkley added, deserved praise for not being afraid of introducing young players into the team and trusting them even in the cauldron that is the NBA postseason.

“The way this guy [Stevens] plugs guys in [the team] and gives them total confidence… We always say that a coach can’t give you confidence but he can take it away. What this guy and his entire coaching staff have done [is remarkable].”

