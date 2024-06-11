Shock Van Dijk contract update as Liverpool decide to play RISKY game

Liverpool intend to DELAY contract talks with Virgil van Dijk until the end of 2024, according to a shock new report.

The Liverpool captain is one of three high-profile stars out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 season alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There has been no breakthrough in talks for any of the trio at this stage with new transfer supremos Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards having only officially taken up their roles at the start of the month.

Van Dijk is a reported transfer target for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga as well as Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League.

The 32-year-old recently stated that it wouldn't make sense for the club to conduct contract talks at this stage and according to Football Insider the focus right now is on transfers.

A report states that Liverpool won’t prioritise talks with Van Dijk until the end of the calendar year, with the Dutchman free to discuss terms with overseas clubs in January.

Arne Slot is keen for Van Dijk to continue at the club, according to the report, while Van Dijk recently talked up his fellow countryman’s arrival, saying he was looking forward to getting started.

Van Dijk is currently with the Netherlands national team as they prepare for Euro 2024 alongside Liverpool colleagues Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool chasing centre backs

Liverpool have been linked with plenty of defensive targets in recent weeks with Willian Pacho and Leny Yoro among those mentioned by Fabrizio Romano as having been scouted by Liverpool.

Joel Matip has left the club on a free transfer while there remains uncertainty over the fate of Joe Gomez, who is known to be open to a move away from Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is out of contract in 2025 and has been linked with a return to France with Paris Saint-Germain.

A long-term successor is going to be required for Van Dijk in the near future one way or another with the centre back turning 34 by the time his current deal expires.

He has been a colossus for the Reds since signing from Southampton for £75 million back in 2018, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and other honours.

