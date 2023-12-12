Advertisement

SHOCK REPORT: Huskers making run at No. 1 quarterback in class of 2024

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

In a shocking report, the Nebraska Cornhuskers may be in the running for the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024. College football analyst Steve Wiltfong has reported five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola will flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Huskers class of 2024.

Nebraska has made two previous runs at Raiola during his recruitment. Raiola had previously been committed to Ohio State. However, on May 15, he would then pick Georgia over NebraskaOregon, and USC.

This past season, he led Buford (Ga.) High School to an 11-2 record. He would throw for 2,819 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes. Raiola would also throw for 34 touchdowns and only one interception.

His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was a Consensus All-American and Rimington Trophy winner. He would have a successful 14-year career with the Detroit Lions.

The news is a stunning turn of events for the Cornhuskers, who have recently been having meetings and visits with quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal.

This is a developing story. You can find social media reactions to the news below.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire