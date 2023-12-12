SHOCK REPORT: Huskers making run at No. 1 quarterback in class of 2024

In a shocking report, the Nebraska Cornhuskers may be in the running for the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024. College football analyst Steve Wiltfong has reported five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola will flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Huskers class of 2024.

Nebraska has made two previous runs at Raiola during his recruitment. Raiola had previously been committed to Ohio State. However, on May 15, he would then pick Georgia over Nebraska, Oregon, and USC.

This past season, he led Buford (Ga.) High School to an 11-2 record. He would throw for 2,819 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes. Raiola would also throw for 34 touchdowns and only one interception.

His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was a Consensus All-American and Rimington Trophy winner. He would have a successful 14-year career with the Detroit Lions.

The news is a stunning turn of events for the Cornhuskers, who have recently been having meetings and visits with quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal.

This is a developing story. You can find social media reactions to the news below.

The Initial Report

Flipped my 247Sports Crystal Ball to #Nebraska for five-star QB Dylan Raiola. https://t.co/6OevNXYpt2 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 11, 2023

A Late Push

BREAKING: #Nebraska is making a late push for 5⭐️ QB Dylan Raiola. Per @Sean_Callahan, something is happening with him and Georgia, opening the door for the #Huskers.. pic.twitter.com/suz0SsQWzN — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) December 11, 2023

A Family Affair

Huskers making a late push for ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Georgia commit Dylan Raiola Had the Huskers in his top choices and the nephew of Nebraska OL coach Donovan Raiola pic.twitter.com/vMe3ZIEfw9 — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 11, 2023

What is happening?

.@On3sports @ChadSimmons_ delivers a bombshell development regarding the recruiting of QB Dylan Raiola. Are the #Huskers now back in it with Raiola? What is happening? https://t.co/MOu1tF4hBv — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 11, 2023

Bombshell

MAJOR FONGBOMB Steve Wiltfong has predicted ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola will switch his commitment to NEBRASKA pic.twitter.com/XXxIWtOXbW — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 11, 2023

McCord and Raiola

Kyle McCord was predicted to go to Nebraska earlier today by On3. And now, Steve Wiltfong has flipped his crystal ball for Dylan Raiola to Nebraska. Is Nebraska waking up? 🤫 pic.twitter.com/jJyMwsnyho — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 11, 2023

People are Getting Excited

Me getting my hopes up for Raiola to Nebraska: https://t.co/eukxKRkrrl pic.twitter.com/tUJRqqHBwZ — Ravi Lulla (@ralulla) December 11, 2023

A Favorite

I have no idea what has happened with Dylan Raiola’s recruitment, but I’m here for it. Now favored to land at Nebraska?!? — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) December 11, 2023

Raiola the Backup

After all of this, Dylan Raiola might still be backing up Kyle McCord in 2024 — Will Turboff (@WillTurboff) December 11, 2023

The Dynamic Duo

Flipping Raiola

Program altering effort by Matt Rhule and co. If we manage to flip Raiola. I mean.. WOW. — 🌽 BigRedKorner 🌽 (@KadeLight57) December 11, 2023

An Interesting Quarterback Room

If Rhule turns last years QB room into McCord and Raiola. Hoo boy. — Tyler (@Foss_07) December 11, 2023

Can fans handle it?

I’m not sure Nebraska fans can handle this Raiola news if it’s true We are too scarred of a fanbase to believe nice things can happen #Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) December 11, 2023

Unreal

Matt Rhule is Cooking

Nebraska Waking Up

BIG BAD NEBRASKA WAKING UP!! https://t.co/C5Sc0Jztns — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@TalkHuskers) December 11, 2023

Can the App Survive

If this happens this app may break https://t.co/4jb9ehQho2 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 11, 2023

Everyone Hang On

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire