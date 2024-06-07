Shock New Name In Sunderland Job Mix But Compensation Could Be Issue

Sunderland have a shock new name on their managerial radar as they aim to fill the hot seat the Stadium of Light, but agreeing a compensation package could be a sticking point, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats’ managerial search has dragged on for weeks with still no end in sight as the club continue to deliberate.

The club have reportedly prepared a three-man shortlist consisting of Pascal Jansen, Stephen Robinson and Dave Challinor.

However, the club are considering other names and QPR’s Marti Cifuentes has emerged as one of the shock candidates to become the Sunderland boss.

The Black Cats have been left impressed with the way the Spaniard held together QPR last season and kept them away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

But agreeing on a compensation package with QPR is likely to be their biggest challenge if they want to land him.

QPR are unlikely to want to lose their manager to a Championship rival and are likely to demand a hefty fee.

However, Cifuentes is definitely a target for Sunderland and could be the top contender for the job.