Ford warns net zero delay would 'undermine' car industry - latest updates

Ford says a delay to the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles risks 'undermining' the industry - JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Ford has urged the Government to stick to its plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030 amid concerns Rishi Sunak is considering watering down the UK’s net zero pledges.

The motoring giant’s UK chairman Lisa Brankin said any change would undermine the industry’s push to a cleaner future.

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero.

Boris Johnson pledged the ban sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2020 and Ford said it has “announced a global $50bn commitment to electrification, launching nine electric vehicles by 2025”.

Ms Brankin said: “This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future.

“Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.

“We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high.”

Read the latest updates below.

10:04 AM BST

House prices grow at slowest pace in four years

Average UK house prices increased by 0.6pc in the 12 months to July, slowing from 1.9pc the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The average UK house price was £290,000 in July, which is £2,000 higher than 12 months earlier, but £2,000 below a recent peak in November last year.

The 0.6pc increase in prices was the lowest since July 2019.

Average house prices increased over the year to July to £309,000 in England (a 0.6pc annual increase) and £192,000 in Scotland (0.1pc), while average house prices in Wales decreased to £216,000 (down by 0.1pc).

In Northern Ireland, property values increased by 2.7pc annually to £174,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Average UK house prices increased by 0.6% in the 12 months to July 2023 (provisional estimate).



This is down from a revised 1.9% in June 2023.



➡️ https://t.co/mCUBxzXaYV pic.twitter.com/SoGANBYcYn — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 20, 2023

09:51 AM BST

Ford urges Sunak to stick to petrol and diesel car ban

Amid reports the Prime Minister could water down his net zero pledges, Ford UK chairman Lisa Brankin said:

Three years ago the Government announced the UK’s transition to electric new car and van sales from 2030. The auto industry is investing to meet that challenge. Ford has announced a global $50bn commitment to electrification, launching nine electric vehicles by 2025. The range is supported by £430m invested in Ford’s UKs development and manufacturing facilities, with further funding planned for the 2030 timeframe. This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future. Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three. We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high.

09:27 AM BST

We won’t save planet by bankrupting Britain, says Braverman

Suella Braverman said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero as Rishi Sunak draws up plans to water down his green pledges.

Our politics live blog editor Jack Maidment has the latest:

The Home Secretary would not be drawn on the details of which measures could be changed or ditched, but insisted the Government remained “absolutely committed” to hitting the target of net zero emissions by 2050. Ms Braverman did not deny that changes to the net zero plan are going to be made. She told Times Radio: “We have to adopt a pragmatic approach, a proportionate approach and one that also serves our goals and we are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people.”

Follow the latest in our politics live blog.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci/Shutterstock

09:13 AM BST

Bank of England will pour cold water on hikes after September, suggest analysts

Analysts are lining up to declare that the end is near for the Bank of England’s cycle of 14 consecutive interest rate rises, with markets predicting a 50-50 chance of a final increase to 5.5pc on Thursday.

Matthew Ryan of global financial services firm Ebury said: “Even if we were to get an immediate rate increase this week, we will almost certainly see the Monetary Policy Committee deliver a dovish pivot, whereby it pours cold water over the possibility of additional hikes beyond the September meeting.

“There is also likely to be increased dissent among the committee, and we expect to see a handful of members side with the lone existing dove.”

Paula Bejarano Carbo, Associate Economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), said: “Today’s data imply that if the MPC opt for a rate hike at tomorrow’s meeting, it could potentially be the last hike of the current monetary tightening cycle, conditional on future inflationary developments.”

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said the surprise drop in inflation has “solidified expectations that we’re inching towards the end of the tightening cycle”

William Marsters of Saxo warned that the Bank of England “will still need to balance their objectives, and not let one print dictate policy”.

He added: “We must remember that UK inflation remains the highest across the G7 economies.”

🇬🇧 UK core inflation is finally past the peak. Last BoE hike pour la route? pic.twitter.com/HVdqRSG8Rv — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) September 20, 2023

08:46 AM BST

Halt to interest rate rises is long overdue, says union boss

Other business groups have joined the call for the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 5.25pc, rather than lifting the level higher, after official figures showed UK inflation eased last month.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said:

The Conservatives’ economic approach of doing nothing and hoping for the best is putting the UK on the road to recession. Working people have been left brutally exposed to the cost-of-living crisis - real wages are still worth less today than in 2008 after the longest pay squeeze in 200 years. A halt to interest rate rises is long overdue. Pushing interest rates so high that the economy is driven into recession will only make the current crisis worse, costing people their jobs and their homes.

08:36 AM BST

Stocks rise amid hopes interest rates near peak

UK stocks rose after data showed a surprise fall in inflation in August, raising hopes that the Bank of England is nearing the end of its cycle of interest rate rises.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6pc while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has gained 1.3pc.

The pound has weakened 0.4pc against the dollar, hitting its lowest levels since May.

Money markets are betting on a 53pc chance for the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.5pc on Thursday, which many economists think could be the last in the tightening cycle.

Rate-sensitive homebuilder stocks jumped 5pc, leading sectoral gains.

M&G gained 4.5pc after the insurer posted a better- than-expected 31pc rise in its first-half operating profit.

Dunelm Group initially rose by 3.8pc after the homeware retailer said it expected higher sales volumes to drive earnings in 2024 but has since fallen back to be down 0.1pc.

08:27 AM BST

Interest rate decision 'has to be the peak,' says FSB

After a surprise fall in UK inflation last month, a group representing small businesses has called on the Bank of England to make Thursday’s decision on interest rates either the final rise or a decisive pause.

Martin McTague, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said:

It’s fair to say small firms will be relieved there wasn’t a rise in inflation, as some had predicted, but this result is far from the substantial fall they were hoping for. With signs that interest rate rises are starting to bite, tomorrow’s base rate decision by the Bank of England has to be the peak for rates, one way or another. Leaving rates high for longer than needed will devastate the chances of an economic recovery. Small firms are living with the effects of inflation that has been far higher than the target for many months now, so today’s inflation results aren’t enough alone to remove their worries about the economic situation, especially given the fall in GDP (gross domestic product) announced last week.

08:19 AM BST

Dunelm profits fall amid 'unpredictable' shopper behaviour

The impact of inflation can be seen in the latest results from homewares retailer Dunelm, which has revealed falling annual profits amid rising costs, although bosses said it would return to growth in the year ahead.

The retail chain reported a 9.4pc drop in pre-tax profits to £192.7m for the year to July 1, down 7.8pc on a pro-forma 52-week basis.

Total sales lifted 5.5pc on a 52-week basis, but the group said the profits fall reflected “tight control of margin amidst inflation in our operating costs and our ongoing commitment to investment for the future”.

Dunelm said consumer behaviour remains “unpredictable”, but added it was pleased with trading so far in the new year and forecast growth in sales and pre-tax profits over 2023-24.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said the group would continue to invest “where we see good returns, so that we can seize the various opportunities ahead”.

He added: “As we manage the ongoing challenges, it is crucial that we do not lose sight of our longer-term ambitions.”

Dunelm

08:05 AM BST

UK markets jump at the open

The FTSE 100 has leapt higher after the surprise fall in inflation, which has reduced bets on the peak of interest rates.

The UK’s blue-chip index has risen 0.6pc after the open to 7,703.83 while the midcap FTSE 250 has surged by 1.4pc.

07:58 AM BST

Fall in inflation 'great news for anyone with a mortgage'

Money markets are officially only pricing in one more potential increase in interest rates by the Bank of England, having still held onto the possibility of a rise to 5.75pc before the latest inflation data was released.

Samuel Mather-Holgate of advisory firm Mather & Murray Financial, said:

This data is great news for anyone with a mortgage. Inflation was expected to increase this month, but both headline and core rates have reversed, giving the Bank of England reason to keep rates on hold as opposed to hike them again, as was expected. More mortgage rate cuts are now likely.

Riz Malik, director of mortgage broker R3 Mortgages, said: “You can also expect mortgage lenders to continue to reprice downwards, which is great news for borrowers.”

Wes Wilkes, chief executive of wealth manager Net-Worth Ntwrk, said “the sigh of relief from the Bank of England will no doubt be heard across the city and should be enough for a pause tomorrow”.

07:50 AM BST

Traders slash bets on interest rate rise

Money markets have dramatically reduced their bets on the Bank of England raising interest rates to 5.5pc on Thursday.

Traders now put the chances of a hike at 54pc, compared to 79pc on Tuesday and 90pc two weeks ago.

Financial markets now seeing UK rate decision as 50/50 tomorrow. Having been 80/20 in favour of a hike first thing. Bailey allowing the markets to dictate financial conditions, rather than leading them. Not my preferred approach, and in stark contrast to the Fed. https://t.co/nm0FGz0KKs — Simon French (@shjfrench) September 20, 2023

07:47 AM BST

Hold interest rates steady, says IoD

Interest rates are working at their current levels and should be given more time to take effect before the Bank of England considers another rate rise, economists have said.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said it is “particularly encouraging to see lower core inflation and services inflation, both of which have been stubbornly high in recent months”.

She added: “Overall this supports our narrative that the interest rate rises we have seen so far are doing their job and should be given more time to work before the Bank of England considers whether the base rate needs to rise further.”

07:34 AM BST

UK's core inflation lower than Germany

The fall in core inflation to 6.2pc puts Britain midtable against the EU’s 12 largest economies:

ICYMI, here's how the UK's latest core #inflation shapes up against our peers in the EU (bang in the middle)... 👇



(you need to look beyond just the rest of the G7 for a meaningful comparison) pic.twitter.com/JV0PNk5Kd6 — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) September 20, 2023

07:30 AM BST

Inflation fall 'provides relief' for Bank of England

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at asset manager Premier Miton, said the better than expected inflation data “may provide some relief for the Bank of England”.

He said:

While this may not be enough of a fall to prevent a further increase in rates, core inflation coming in much lower than expected is good news. Last month there was a bit of good news on UK inflation and more interest rate sensitive UK financial assets had a sharp bounce, showing that there are buyers waiting for a catalyst. It will be interesting to see if the same reaction will follow this time.

07:27 AM BST

Fall in core inflation 'particularly encouraging'

My inbox is eerily quiet after such a huge inflation reading like this one, indicating perhaps that analysts had been geared up to talk about inflation rising, as the Bank of England and economists had forecast.

In an encouraging sign, core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, dropped to 6.2pc in August, down from 6.9pc in July.

Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst consulting for HYCM, said:

This morning’s print has come in below the forecasted headline figure of 7pc and core figure of 6.8pc. Therefore, with the pound now at its lowest level against the euro since early August, investors can expect a pound sell off to continue today on expectations that the Bank of England will signal that lower rates are on their way at the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting tomorrow. Indeed, while we are not out of the woods by any means, the core print coming in so far below the forecast is 6.8pc is particularly encouraging. With inflation moving in the right direction, the Bank of England can adjust its focus and hold back from aggressive rate hikes – something that is sorely needed after GDP suffered its biggest drop in over seven months in July.

07:19 AM BST

Pound drops after inflation surprise

The value of the pound has dropped after the surprise drop in inflation, which eases pressure on the Bank of England over interest rates.

Sterling has fallen 0.3pc against the dollar in early trading toward $1.23 and has lost 0.4pc against the euro, which is heading in the direction of 87p.

07:15 AM BST

Hunt: Our plan is working - plain and simple

After the surprise fall in inflation, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Today’s news shows the plan to deal with inflation is working - plain and simple. But it is still too high which is why it is all the more important to stick to our plan to halve it so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses. It is also the only path to sustainably higher growth.

07:14 AM BST

Food and hotel prices behind fall in inflation

Food was the largest contributor to falling prices in August, according to the ONS. Accommodation services, where prices can be volatile, also contributed to the drop.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

The rate of inflation eased slightly this month driven by falls in the often-erratic cost of overnight accommodation and air fares, as well as food prices rising by less than the same time last year. This was partially offset by an increase in the price of petrol and diesel compared with a steep decline at this time last year, following record prices seen in July 2022. Core inflation has slowed this month by more than the headline rate, driven by lower services prices.

07:06 AM BST

Inflation falls to 6.7pc in August

The rate of inflation unexpectedly fell to 6.7pc in August from 6.8pc in July, the Office for National Statistics said.

It comes despite widespread expectations that the consumer prices index would rise as motorists contended with higher fuel prices.

Annual inflation slowed slightly in August 2023:



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs rose by 6.3% in the 12 months to August, down from 6.4% in July

▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 6.7%, down from 6.8% in July



➡️ https://t.co/Ve9iV25p0e pic.twitter.com/TCZp8gJ0yV — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 20, 2023

07:02 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Inflation fell unexpectedly as the Bank of England prepares to announce its next move on interest rates.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that the consumer prices index increased to 6.7pc in August, up from 6.8pc the previous month.

5 things to start your day

1) Sunak faces fresh inflation headache as oil price hits $95 | The price of Brent crude closed in on $96 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest level since November 2022

2) City law firms buying solar power from rural homeowners to meet net zero targets | Companies flock to purchase electricity from countryside generators as part of green efforts

3) Westminster council calls for ‘overnight levy’ amid surge in Airbnb rooms | London authority planning additional charge to help pay for city’s upkeep

4) Global debt surges to record $307 trillion amid borrowing binge | Governments and financial services companies fuel a jump in borrowing

5) Elon Musk’s perks at Tesla being investigated by Justice Department, report claims | US prosecutors are examining personal benefits the carmaker may have given its chief executive, including a proposed glass house

What happened overnight

Asian shares declined as markets awaited a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve later today.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1pc to 33,200.34. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6pc to 7,152.70.

South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.1pc to 2,556.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.4pc to 17,932.24, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3pc to 3,115.10.

Trade data for Japan showed exports fell 0.8pc last month from a year ago, marking the second straight month of declines, as exports to China lagged, dropping 11pc.

Japan’s exports to the US rose 5.1pc, while exports to Europe surged 12.7pc. By product category, motor exports zoomed 40.9pc, while those of semiconductors rose 8.1pc, according to Finance Ministry data.

Wall Street stocks retreated while yields advanced on Tuesday. The S&P 500 slipped 9.58 points or 0.2pc to 4,443.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 106.57 points or 0.3pc, to 34,517.73. The Nasdaq composite lost 32.05 or 0.2pc to 13,678.19.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.36pc to near its highest level since 2007.