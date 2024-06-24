🚨 Shock change! Italy and Croatia name their starting XIs

Croatia and Italy face off in one of two final Group B matches this evening with the Azzurri needing to avoid defeat be certain of progression to the knockout stages.

Luciano Spalletti's side would only be eliminated should they lose to Croatia and Spain – who are already through as group winners – also lose to Albania.

Meanwhile, defeat for Croatia will see them exit the competition, and a draw is also unlikely to be enough. A win, combined with Albania failing to beat Spain in the other Group B game, would see the finish second and go through.

Here's how they line up.

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has rung the changes after defeat to Spain, including dropping Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca from the attack.

Croatia make four changes to their lineup as they fight to remain in the competition.

Who will come out on top?