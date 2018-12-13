Shizz Alston Jr. scores 31 points to lead Temple over UMass originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

BOX SCORE

Shizz Alston Jr. scored a career-high 31 points and made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last nine seconds and Temple rallied then held off UMass 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Less than a minute into the second half, Samba Diallo's 3-pointer gave the Minutemen a 40-27 lead. That triggered a 16-2 Temple run and De'Vondre Perry's layup put the Owls (8-2) ahead 43-42. Quinton Rose scored half the points during the run. Jonathan Laurent's layup with 11:54 to play gave UMass (6-5) its last lead at 46-45. Alston put Temple ahead with two foul shots 54 seconds later.

Alston threw down a dunk for a 62-57 lead with 1:18 to play, before Sy Chatman narrowed the deficit to a point with a pair of layups, the last with nine seconds left before Alston closed it out at the foul line. He finished 11 of 12 from the line and Rose scored 14. Temple was 2 of 18 from 3-point range but missed just 4 of 21 from the line.

Keon Clergeot, Laurent and Luwane Pipkins each scored 12 for UMass.