Shivelys win Parent-Child Golf Scramble

Bob and Mason Shively teamed to shoot 69 and earn first place in the 13-and-over, 18-hole division of the 2024 Parent-Child Golf Scramble held at Hillcrest and Ben Hawes golf courses.

Chad and Brayden Schlomer shot 72 for second place in the division.

In the 12-and-under, 9-hole competition, Easton and Neil Fogle shot 36 for first place.

Jack and Joseph Acquisto finished with 38 for runner-up honors.

MALONE WINS AT GO JUNIOR GOLF EVENT

Owensboro’s Jax Malone fired a 71 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division of the HUB International/Chick-Fil-A GO Junior Golf Series event on Monday at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Other boys division winners were Morgantown’s Cooper Embry (83, 13-15 Championship), Utica’s Trevor Camp (47, 13-15, 9 holes), Owensboro’s Willie Bushong (41, 11-12), Madisonville’s Sawyer Stanley (26, 9-10, 6 holes) and Madisonville’s Jaxon Crook (12, 8-under, 3 holes).

Owensboro’s Briley Billingsley shot 85 to win the Girls 13-15 Championship division.

Other girls division victors included McQuady’s Adelynn Moorman (86, 16-18 Championship), Owensboro’s Catherine Ray (49, 13-15, 9 holes), Owensboro’s Kennedi Minton (53, 11-12), Hardinsburg’s Vivian Henning (30, 9-10, 6 holes) and Hardinsburg’s Reagan Reynolds (15, 8-under, 3 holes).