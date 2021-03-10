Shirts or skins? Teams need only 5 to be eligible for NCAAs

EDDIE PELLS
·3 min read
  • Sean May, North Carolina's director of operations, talks with Garrison Brooks (15) and Armando Bacot (5) prior to the Tar Heels' game against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)
  • Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert swings the net after Gonzaga defeated BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
1 / 2

Marquette North Carolina Basketball

Sean May, North Carolina's director of operations, talks with Garrison Brooks (15) and Armando Bacot (5) prior to the Tar Heels' game against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

All a team needs to play in this year's NCAA Tournament is five healthy players. How about a coach? The NCAA will get back to you on that.

The fluid nature of a March Madness played amid the coronavirus pandemic was spelled out Wednesday, hours before the NCAA selection committee began meeting to hash out a 68-team bracket that could remain in flux up until the games tip off next week.

In explaining a number of contingencies that could come into play if teams are exposed to COVID-19, NCAA senior VP of basketball Dan Gavitt said that as long as a team has five healthy players, it's good to go. And if that team's coaching staff gets decimated by the coronavirus?

“Honestly, it's probably something we should talk about as a committee,” he said.

For months, the NCAA has been laying out protocols to ensure the tournament will go off in somewhat normal-looking fashion. The biggest change is that all 68 teams will descend on Indianapolis next week, and all games over 19 days will be played in and around the city.

Players will have their own rooms and teams will have their own floors at designated hotels throughout their stay in Indiana. Players and coaches will be subject to frequent virus testing and contact tracing. To augment that effort, when they're at practice and in games, players will wear devices that track their location and can keep track of people they've been in close proximity with — helpful if one of those close contacts tests positive.

Two weeks ago, the NCAA released its policy about how and when teams that make the tournament might be replaced if they're struck by the virus. The bracket comes out during the usual reveal, on Sunday evening. After 6 p.m. Tuesday, teams that make the field cannot be replaced if they get sick, and their scheduled opponents would simply move on in the bracket.

But Gavitt acknowledged that as long as a team has five players, it can stick around for as long as it keeps winning.

“We decided if they had five players eligible and healthy," they could play, he said. “We wrestled with contingencies, and thought it was fairest for a team that earned its way, that even if it was compromised, they should have the opportunity to play rather than be replaced.”

The task of constructing the bracket also has been greatly altered by the pandemic. Committee chairman Mitch Barnhart, the athletic director at Kentucky, said he was encouraged by the fact that all but six of the top 100 ranked teams had played at least 20 games this season. But he also acknowledged that very few teams' seasons have been “normal.”

Just one example: Michigan heads into the Big Ten Tournament as the regular-season champion despite having fewer wins than an Illinois team that played more games. Michigan didn't play over a 22-day stretch in January and February.

“We're looking at player availability,” Barnhart said. “We're looking at who's played games and missed games. We put another component on our monitoring sheet to take into account this unique circumstance.”

Even with all the uncertainty, undefeated Gonzaga all but assured itself of the overall top seed with its come-from-behind victory over BYU in the West Coast Conference final Tuesday night.

Michigan, Baylor and Illinois appear to have the inside track on the other No. 1 seeds, while Duke and Kentucky head a longer-than-usual list of blueblood programs that struggled this season and need to win their conference tournaments this week to make March Madness.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Mersana Therapeutics to Present Three Posters at Upcoming Virtual 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present data in three poster sessions at the upcoming Virtual 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting being held from April 9-14, 2021. Details of the poster displays are as follows: Poster Title: XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of breast cancerAbstract Number: 907Abstract Summary: These data indicate that XMT-1660, a DAR 6 Dolasynthen ADC, exhibited a superior preclinical profile relative to DAR 2 and DAR 12 ADCs and thus support the clinical development of XMT-1660 for the treatment of B7-H4-expressing tumors such as breast cancer and other cancers. These results demonstrate the importance of DAR-ranging studies to identify the optimal ADC for a given target.Date: April 10, 2021Session Category: Experimental and Molecular TherapeuticsSession Title: Antibody Technologies Poster Title: XMT-2056, a well-tolerated, Immunosynthen-based STING-agonist antibody-drug conjugate which induces anti-tumor immune activityAbstract Number: 1738Abstract Summary: These data demonstrate that XMT-2056 induced robust anti-tumor immune activity, with only minimal increases in systemic cytokine levels, and exhibited significant benefit over the benchmark IV administered free STING-agonist in mice. Additional studies demonstrate that Immunosynthen ADCs activate the STING pathway in both tumor-resident immune cells and tumor cells, offering a potential advantage over ADCs that modulate other innate immune activating pathways. XMT-2056 was well-tolerated in non-human primates at significantly higher exposure levels than those required for anti-tumor activity in mice and exhibited favorable pharmacokinetics after repeat doses. Together these data support the clinical development of XMT-2056.Date: April 10, 2021Session Category: ImmunologySession Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions Poster Title: Tumor cell-intrinsic STING pathway activation leads to robust induction of Type III Interferons and contributes to the anti-tumor activity elicited by STING agonismAbstract Number: 1773Abstract Summary: The STING pathway induces anti-tumor immunity by upregulating an interferon response within the tumor microenvironment. Data presented in this study demonstrate that cancer cells activate a Type III interferon response downstream of STING pathway activation. Blocking Type III IFNs with neutralizing antibodies in cancer cell:immune cell co-cultures inhibits the production of key cytokines and cancer cell killing induced by STING-agonist ADC treatment. These results indicate that the Type III IFN response in cancer cells plays an important role in the anti-tumor activity induced by STING-agonist ADCs.Date: April 10, 2021Session Category: ImmunologySession Title: Innate Immunity to Tumors About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s business strategy and the design, progression and timing of its clinical trials, the ability of the single-arm UPLIFT cohort to enable registration, and expectations regarding future clinical trial results based on data achieved to date, and the sufficiency of the Company’s cash on hand. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “on track,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “poised for,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “promises to be,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations and whether these forward-looking statements prove to be correct include, among other things, that preclinical testing or early clinical results may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later preclinical or clinical studies, that the identification, development and testing of the Company’s product candidates and new platforms will take longer and/or cost more than planned, and that our clinical studies may not be initiated or completed on schedule, if at all, as well as those listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent SEC filings. In addition, while we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic might adversely affect the Company’s preclinical and clinical development efforts, business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on the Company’s operations and the value of and market for the Company’s common stock will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, physical distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Contact: Investor & Media ContactSarah Carmody, 617-844-8577scarmody@mersana.com

  • ‘In-cred-i-ble’ – Pep wants rule clarity after Man City denied penalty

    The Man City boss muttered, "Jon knows. VAR does the rest" in the middle of his opening comments, and thankfully the interviewer followed up.

  • Dak Prescott 'insulted' by talk that he gambled on himself, Jerry Jones happy he 'overpaid'

    Dak Prescott has 160 million new reasons to smile.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

    When Seattle's largest health care system got a mandate from Washington state to create a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, organizers knew that gathering enough volunteers would be almost as crucial as the vaccine itself. “We could not do this without volunteers,” said Renee Rassilyer-Bomers, chief quality officer for Swedish Health Services and head of its vaccination site at Seattle University.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • Sailing: A tale of two starts, America's Cup all square after day one

    Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Dak secures the bag, Hurts looks to start and more

    Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Saints to cut Emmanuel Sanders

    The Saints still have work to do to get under the salary cap, and veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the latest casualty. New Orleans will cut Sanders, and Sanders confirmed the move on Instagram. “New Orleans it’s been real. Sucks we didn’t bring a Super Bowl to the city which was the goal when [more]

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth gets incredible speech from young fan during Players practice round

    This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.

  • NBA trade rumors: Sixers have 'inquired' about trade for intriguing Nuggets scorer

    The Sixers need firepower if they're going to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets, and it seems Daryl Morey is looking for ways to remedy that. By Adam Hermann

  • Federer plays first match for over a year, wins first set

    Roger Federer played his first match in over a year Wednesday and won his first set as the 20-time Grand Slam champion returned from injury to face British number one Dan Evans at the Qatar Open.

  • PFL champ Kayla Harrison finds Amanda Nunes fight talk ‘a little annoying’

    Kayla Harrison isn't ruling out that she might one day face Amanda Nunes in a cage, but until then, she'd prefer not to talk about it.

  • NBA trade deadline 2021: Boston Celtics rumors, top trade targets

    Here's everything you need to know about the Celtics' plans ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

  • Russell Wilson blamed for starting Seahawks drama by former Seahawks teammate

    Is Russ in the wrong for the drama between him and the Seahawks? A couple of former NFL players think so.

  • NFL free agency wide receiver preview: Kenny Golladay leads strong class

    Matt Harmon previews the incredibly attractive 2021 free-agent wide receiver class, headlined by Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller and many other big names.

  • Steelers restructure Derek Watt’s contract

    The Steelers didn’t land J.J. Watt in free agency to unite all three Watt brothers on one team. But they did work with one of the three to create some cap room for 2021. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has restructured fullback Derek Watt‘s contract to create $880,000 of cap space. With the [more]