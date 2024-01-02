Shirtless Tom Brady reacts to Michigan football's win vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl: 'Let's go!'

All of Tom Brady's Instagram Stories on Monday were Michigan-themed as the Wolverines geared up to play Alabama in the Rose Bowl. But the last one was by far the most triumphant.

Brady, who posted a pair of pictures of himself wearing "Michigan vs. Everybody" bracelets before and during the game, posted a celebration video after Michigan stuffed a Jalen Milroe quarterback sneak in overtime to clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff championship game in Houston.

Brady was recording the screen and began to yell, before panning to himself — shirtless — and back to the screen.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football tops Alabama in Rose Bowl, 27-20 in OT, to go to national title game

Inquiring minds can see the story here.

The Michigan alum, who is in his first year of retirement from the NFL, hosts a podcast called "Let's Go!" with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He makes the eponymous exclamation multiple times in the video.

Brady was part of Michigan's last national championship team in 1997, when the Wolverines defeated Washington State in the Rose Bowl to split a title with Nebraska. Brady played in only four games that season, but this game may have jogged some memories. On Jan. 1, 2000, Brady led Michigan to an overtime win over Alabama in the Orange Bowl. History repeated itself in the Rose Bowl Monday, and Brady was clearly thrilled to witness it.

Michigan now looks ahead to the winner of Washington vs. Texas, which it will play Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shirtless Tom Brady reacts to Michigan's Rose Bowl win vs. Alabama