Shirtless Max Scherzer in postgame interview: ‘Can’t talk. I’m drunk’

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer went through several emotions before and after the reigning World Series champions advanced to the National League Division Series.

In the postgame, alcohol-filled celebration after Chris Taylor's walk-off home run, a smiling, shirtless, Scherzer joined TBS broadcasters for an interview on the field that quickly went sideways.

"You gotta get rid of this echo," Scherzer said to TBS analyst Curtis Granderson. "Can’t talk. I’m drunk, whatever."

Earlier in the Dodgers' 3-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, Scherzer was less jovial after he was pulled from the NL wild-card game.

'IT'S WHAT BASEBALL WANTS': Dodgers-Giants NLDS meeting ratchets up storied rivalry

Max Scherzer: "You gotta get rid of this echo… I'm drunk… whatever…" pic.twitter.com/lzYF2EathL — Zak (@CaramelPhd) October 7, 2021

With the score tied at one in the fifth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came out to the mound with every intention of removing Scherzer, who had thrown 94 pitchers, allowing three hits, three walks and one run. There were also Cardinal runners on second and third base with only one out.

As Roberts reaches for the ball, Scherzer, clearly upset, shakes his hand before Roberts finally shakes the ball loose from Scherzer's glove.

Dave Roberts reaches for the baseball, Max Scherzer shakes his hand. pic.twitter.com/TizO2Q9Cre — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 7, 2021

Story continues

“Yeah, Dave Roberts … understands where he wants – sorry, I got an echo – where he wants his relievers in every location," Scherzer told TBS. "And so, look, he wanted Joe Kelly there. Even though I was good. He wanted Joe. So that’s how you win a ball game."

NL wild card: Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts as manager Dave Roberts pulls him out of the game.

The Dodgers will play their division rival the San Francisco Giants in the Division Series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shirtless Max Scherzer in Dodgers-Cardinals postgame: 'I'm drunk'