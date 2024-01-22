Shirtless Jason Kelce celebrates with a beer after brother Travis' TD in Chiefs vs Bills game

Whether he's retiring or not, Jason Kelce is enjoying the offseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles' veteran center is cheering on his brother Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, as the Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

After Travis scored a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead in the second quarter, CBS cameras caught a shot of a shirtless Jason celebrating with beer in hand in a suite that of course included pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Here's how it looked:

Jason Kelce shirtless in Buffalo 😅



(📺: CBS) pic.twitter.com/BxbYSVotVN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2024

