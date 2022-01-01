Shirtless Cincinnati football fan quickly becomes meme when Alabama holds UC to field goal
A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats football fan gave a blank look after the Alabama football team held UC to a field goal in the first quarter.
Cincinnati faced third-and-goal at the Alabama 9-yard line, and Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was tackled for a 6-yard loss. It led to Cincinnati's Cole Smith kicking a 33-yard field goal with 4:52 left in the first quarter.
The field goal cut the Alabama lead to 7-3 vs. Cincinnati.
But the Cincinnati fan had a very mournful look on his face after Alabama tackled Ridder that led to the field goal. He became a meme quickly on Twitter.
Top reactions to mournful Cincinnati football fan
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger tweeted with a picture of the fan, "Hello darkness."
hello darkness https://t.co/T3n5Kqs8JE
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 31, 2021
"Bro knows you can't trade FGs for TDs," tweeted FOX.
Bro knows you can't trade FGs for TDs 😅 pic.twitter.com/srqaSOqKcq
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2021
When the Bama D hits different #RollTide pic.twitter.com/9nibOfdhwz
— Jonathan Eagerton (@jreagerton) December 31, 2021
May have to get this framed: #RollTide pic.twitter.com/eaSQgVLfAs
— TideWorldOrder (@TideWorldOrder) December 31, 2021
It’s funny to see people who don’t have to experience Alabama football every year finally realize what it really feels like. https://t.co/amRdIWVI4d
— Cameron Crawford (@crawford_cam95) December 31, 2021
Cincinnati fan's disappointment redux
The Cincinnati football fan's disappointment was on display again when Alabama stopped Cincinnati on fourth-and-3 at the Alabama 22-yard line. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was tackled for a 4-yard loss with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.
How it started vs. how it’s going. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/chtg9UpDid
— Hannah Stephens (@TheHannahSShow) December 31, 2021
oh no pic.twitter.com/uq8E3sPYC4
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 31, 2021
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 31, 2021
Bro update pic.twitter.com/NFfCcOKwb3
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2021
Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in Friday's game.
Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, improved to 13-1 overall. The No. 4-ranked UC Bearcats ended the season 13-1 overall.
After their CFP semifinal, Alabama leads the all-time series 6-0 vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Luke Fickell is the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.
