Shirtless Cincinnati football fan becomes meme after reacting to Alabama defense in Cotton Bowl

Erik Hall, The Tuscaloosa News
·1 min read
A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats fan looked completely stunned Friday at the Cotton Bowl after Alabama held UC to a field goal in the first quarter.

Cincinnati faced third-and-goal at the Alabama 9-yard line, and Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was tackled for a 6-yard loss. It led to Cincinnati's Cole Smith kicking a 33-yard field goal with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

The field goal cut the Alabama lead to 7-3, and the stunned fan quickly became a meme on Twitter.

Alabama shut down the Bearcats and advances to the CFP national championship game on Jan. 10.

The fan looked miserable when Alabama stopped Cincinnati on fourth-and-3 at the Alabama 22-yard line in the fourth quarter. Bearcats QB Ridder was tackled for a 4-yard loss with 10:22 left in the game.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Cotton Bowl: Shirtless Cincinnati fan becomes meme in loss to Alabama

