Shirt sales, rights & more – The sum Real Madrid expect to make from Kylian Mbappé signing

Shirt sales, rights & more – The sum Real Madrid expect to make from Kylian Mbappé signing

An insight into the financial windfall set to come the way of La Liga giants Real Madrid owing to the signing of Kylian Mbappé has been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Diario AS, and points towards the Frenchman as being set to pay for himself, and then some…

Real Madrid, of course, were not required to hand over a transfer fee for Mbappé’s signature.

As much comes after the 25-year-old allowed the terms of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to expire.

This, though, does not mean that his arrival will not heavily impact the books at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mbappé is owed a substantial signing bonus, expected to come in the region of €100 million, with his wages and unique image rights also of an altogether costly nature.

And yet, obvious sporting benefits aside, when all is said and done, it looks likely that Real Madrid will have more than made their money back on the club’s latest high-profile addition.

As per the aforementioned AS, through a combination of jersey sales, merchandise, rights, advertising and sponsorships, the Spanish champions are ensured of ‘a very high return on investment’.

Just how much? An estimated sum in the region of half a billion euro…

Conor Laird | GSFN