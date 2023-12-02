Shirley Ballas: ‘Before Strictly, I have a coffee with two sugars and a capful of brandy’

Shirley Ballas: ‘There’s a buzz of excitement as soon as you walk through the studio doors’ - Ray Burmiston

How do famous names spend their precious downtime? In our weekly My Saturday column, celebrities reveal their weekend virtues and vices. This week: Shirley Ballas

6.30am

As soon as I wake up, the first thing I do is make my bed. There’s not a crinkle in the sheets and all my cushions are back in place. If my partner Danny [Taylor, an actor] dares to even sit on it, I start hyperventilating. I’m very disciplined at home, it’s a bit like living in a boot camp. I would never dream of leaving my house with my cup in the sink. If I don’t wash my own cup, it means my 86-year-old mum Audrey has to do it when she wakes up and that’s not fair. I love having her live with me. It works as long as one understands she’s the boss.

7am

A glass of water and my hormone medicine – testosterone under my tongue – and my vitamins and supplements. I follow the 16:8 intermittent fasting rule [fast for 16 hours and eat in an eight-hour window], so don’t usually eat until midday. I’ll sit with my dog Charlie and make sure he’s fed and watered.

7.30am

I attend a local hot yoga class [in south London] for an hour, then back home I do 20 to 30 minutes on the Peloton. This gets me warmed up and ready for the machine that is Strictly Come Dancing.

9.15am

Shower and wash my hair so it’s clean and ready for styling later. I opt for comfort before the show and my cashmere tracksuit from Marks & Spencer is perfect. I even travel in smiley-faced slippers that my son Mark bought me. They remind me to always smile.

10.30am

I’ve had the same driver, George, for four years and he takes me to the BBC Elstree Studios. I’ve worked with the same squad – make-up artist, hairdresser and stylist – for years and it enables me to just be myself. I check emails and check in on friends en route. I was lucky enough to see Danny in Blackpool the other weekend – he was working up North so he came to the show [when it filmed there] – but otherwise, he’s often on stage in a play at the same time as I’m doing Strictly. We are the strangest couple in the country but adore each other deeply.

12pm

There’s a buzz of excitement as soon as you walk through the studio doors – it’s palpable. I’m also very hungry so the first and most important thing is my chicken lunch. My rollers go in, outfits are put out for me to choose and my make-up artist Jane starts to prep my face – all while I polish off the legs and wings of the chicken. I have my first cup of coffee of the day with two brown sugars, a tablespoon of Coffee-mate, and a capful of brandy. It’s my Saturday treat.

Shirley joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, replacing Len Goodman as head judge - Guy Levy

1pm

I get my call to head over to Craig’s dressing room and all the judges have a catch-up so we’re on the same page. It’s really quite lovely. Craig might take a cheeky picture of me with my face mask on and put it on Reels. We’re all very different. My dressing room is so quiet. Tess and Clauds love listening to music, Motsi loves to sing and you’ll find Anton doing his quickstep down the corridor. But I need quiet before the show to make sure I’ve got my act together.

2pm

The rest of the afternoon, we’re practising our walk on, recording VTs and Anton and I will film a dance together. I carry my diary around all day and follow the timings to a tee. At the last minute, I’ll get my sparkles on for the live show. Of course I love the glamour.

6.40pm

Ready for the live show in front of more than six million viewers. I adore it. Of course, out of the tens of thousands of people who love the show, you always have one or two who have something else to say. I recently appointed a PA to look after my social media and he deletes [negative] things so I don’t have to deal with it. We have a breather between the live show and filming the results show. I’ve swapped tea and biscuits (which I love) for raw sushi.

9pm

Film the results show.

10.30pm

Filming wraps and I say bye. I shower and get ready for bed in my dressing room, then George takes me home.

11.45pm

I arrive home to a very excited dog and my mum’s waiting for me with a cup of decaffeinated coffee. We cuddle in bed and watch the show on catch-up, and she shares her opinions on the night. It’s a really long day but I don’t have the heart to tell her I’m too tired.

3am

Finally to sleep.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One every Saturday and Sunday night