Shipley placed on the Maxwell Award watch list, for college football’s most outstanding player

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that running back Will Shipley has been named as one of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Additional information from the Maxwell Football Club is included below.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by Caleb Williams (USC) who was the 2022 winner. Williams is joined by 7 additional returning semifinalists, Brock Bowers – Georgia, Drake Maye – North Carolina, Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State, Bo Nix – Oregon, Cameron Rising – Utah, Michael Penix Jr. – Washington and Blake Corum – Michigan. The full list consists of 85 players with 16 schools having two players represented.

Williams joined O.J Simpson, Charles White and Marcus Allen, as the fourth Trojan player to be selected as the Maxwell Award winner.

MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST

WR Alex Adams, Akron

RB Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB Nate Noel, Appalachian State

QB Jayden de Laura, Arizona

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

RB Marquez Cooper, Ball State

RB Richard Reese, Baylor

QB Taylen Green, Boise State

RB George Holani, Boise State

QB Kedon Slovis, BYU

RB Aidan Robbins, BYU

RB Jaydn Ott, Cal

RB Will Shipley, Clemson

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

QB Riley Leonard, Duke

RB Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan

WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

RB Larry McCammon, Florida Atlantic

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

RB Trey Benson, Florida State

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

RB Jalen White, Georgia Southern

QB Darren Grainger, Georgia State

WR Matthew Golden, Houston

WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois

QB Cade McNamara, Iowa

RB Devin Neal, Kansas

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

QB Will Howard, Kansas State

QB Devin Leary, Kentucky

QB Jack Plummer, Louisville

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

QB Seth Henigan, Memphis

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

QB Diego Pavia, New Mexico State

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

QB Kurtis Rourke, Ohio

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

QB Phil Jurkovec, Pitt

QB Hudson Card, Purdue

QB Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State

QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama

RB La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

WR Antwane Wells, South Carolina

RB Frank Gore, Jr., Southern Miss

QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

TE Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse

QB Chandler Morris, TCU

QB E.J. Warner, Temple

QB Joe Milton, Tennessee

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

QB Dequan Finn, Toledo

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

RB Jermaine Brown, UAB

QB John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

QB Caleb Williams, USC

QB Cameron Rising, Utah

QB Frank Harris, UTSA

WR Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

WR Donavon Greene, Wake Forest

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

QB Cameron Ward, Washington State

QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

Questions concerning the 2023 Maxwell & Bednarik Award watch list can be directed to MFC Executive Director Mark Wolpert mwolpert@maxwellfootballclub.org or MFC Vice President of College Awards Rich Cirminiello rcirminiello@maxwellfootballclub.org.

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Ivy Rehab, SAFR, the ETC Foundation and the Run Around Inc. To learn more about our story visit http://www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

ABOUT PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS – PFF is widely recognized as the industry leader in the advanced data collection and analysis for American football. Since 2011, PFF has led football’s charge into the world of analytics. Their services are trusted by all 32 NFL teams and over 100 FBS programs. Major broadcast networks, national media outlets and player agencies all use PFF as a resource as well. PFF’s media network provides fans with apps, tools, podcasts and other content to help satisfy their thirst for deeper insights in the game.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2023 preseason watch list calendar:

Mon., July 31: Maxwell Award

Tue., Aug. 1: Outland Trophy/Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Wed., Aug. 2: Lou Groza Award/Ray Guy Award

Thu., Aug. 3: Paul Hornung Award/Wuerffel Trophy

Fri., Aug. 4: Mackey Award/Rimington Trophy

Mon., Aug. 7: Biletnikoff Award

Tue., Aug. 8: Davey O’Brien Award

Wed., Aug. 9: Doak Walker Award

Thu., Aug. 10: Butkus Award/Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Fri., Aug. 11: Walter Camp Award

Mon., Aug. 14: Bednarik Award

For more information about the NCFAA and its college football awards, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on Twitter @NCFAA.

–Via Clemson Athletic Communications

