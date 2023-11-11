Will Shipley, Phil Mafah finally give Clemson football the 1-2 punch Dabo Swinney always envisioned

CLEMSON – The backs are back.

Together, that is.

Actually, Will Shipley didn’t disappear. He was simply sidelined for a game and a half after absorbing a blow to the head and neck at N.C. State on Oct. 28. Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech on Saturday marked his return after going through concussion protocol, and the junior didn't disappoint.

The other personage of the Tigers’ two-headed monster at running back – fellow junior Phil Mafah – fared just fine in Shipley’s stead, thank you, rushing for a career-high 186 yards in a victory against No. 12 Notre Dame last week while Shipley healed.

On Saturday, they bludgeoned Georgia Tech with a one-two punch that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had envisioned all along.

The dynamic duo combined for 222 yards from scrimmage, averaging 6.2 yards per rush and 12.3 yards per reception in the 42-21 victory. Those are the type of numbers that tend to lead to victory against just about anyone, and certainly against the Tigers’ remaining opponents – defensively challenged North Carolina and South Carolina.

“We’ve got the two best running backs in the country, and I’ll continue to say that,” Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said.

There are plenty of folks out there who might refute that claim, but Klubnik has seen enough of both of them to be convinced that he’d prefer Mafah and Shipley at his back than any other tandem.

“They’re a pretty good little tag team,” Swinney said.

No question there.

Swinney force fed the Yellow Jackets (5-5, 4-3 ACC) a steady diet of Mafah and Shipley as the game wore on and the visitors could do little to combat the onslaught – “dirty yards,” Swinney called them.

The dirty yards piled up and Clemson (6-4, 3-4) finished with 260 yards rushing, a healthy portion of which came during an 18-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 9:51 – the longest touchdown drive in program history.

Swinney joked with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, telling him he thought this was supposed to be an Air Raid offense that scored quickly; defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said he preferred the Tigers’ Slow Raid on Saturday.

Air Raid, Slow Raid, sometimes you’ve got to pick your poison.

Clemson opted for a deliberate serving on Saturday, with Mafah and Shipley providing the catering.

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) takes a handoff from quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) near running back Phil Mafah (7) during the third quarter Nov 11, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

HIGH MARKS: Clemson grades vs. Georgia Tech: Tigers rate highly after most dominating ACC victory of 2023 season

In fact, Swinney said they reminded him of one of the Tigers’ first tag teams in the backfield – CJ Spiller and James Davis, circa 2006. Both were on the sideline Saturday, Spiller as the Tigers running backs coach, Davis as a student assistant.

“I had CJ and JD right there and felt like I was reliving 2006 all over again,” Swinney said.

That was indeed a pretty good year for that duo, who combined for more than 2,100 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns.

Shipley and Mafah may not match those numbers in 2023, but they’re reunited and packing a rather powerful one-two punch that’s more than enough to tilt the odds in the Tigers’ favor every time they take the field.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football gets 1-2 punch from Will Shipley, Phil Mafah in rout