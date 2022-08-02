Jordan Poyer leaves Bills training camp practice with injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Jordan Poyer leaves #Bills training camp practice with injury:
Jordan Poyer leaves #Bills training camp practice with injury:
Head Coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday morning.
Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer was in such pain after hurting his left elbow he needed to be carted away during a training camp practice on Tuesday. The Bills were not able to provide any update on the severity of the injury because Poyer was getting additional tests. Poyer grimaced as he laid down on the sideline while being tended to by medical staff.
Micah looks much better:
Bills safety Jordan Poyer‘s training camp took a bad turn on Tuesday. Poyer left the field during practice holding his left arm. Multiple reporters at the practice shared that Poyer conferred with trainers for a short period of time before taking a cart back to the locker room. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that [more]
Bills rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam is learning great lessons as he covers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis as part of the first-team defense.
The Philadelphia Eagles are inside the top 10 of the most valuable NFL franchises in 2022.
Everything you need to know about the 27 current mascots in the NFL.
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, just days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an antiviral drug.
You probably heard all the hullabaloo over how the Saturday practice ended.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.
WATCH: #Bills' Jordan Poyer discusses '13 seconds' vs. #Chiefs with (now #Dolphins WR) Tyreek Hill:
"When you forget Mommy is at work..."
The Miami Dolphins will not be able to select a player in the first round of next April's draft following a six-month investigation into tampering allegations stemming from a lawsuit filed by the team's former coach.
The penalties surround the team's attempts to land Tom Brady and Sean Payton, saying Ross damaged the integrity of the game.
The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday -- this time with pads on -- and here are 8 quick takeaways from the day's action.
IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 15:10 As a result of Russian shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast since the beginning of the war, 403 people have been killed and more than 1000 injured, but no mandatory evacuation of the civilian population from the region is currently being planned.
During a recent stand-up show, Chris Rock compared Will Smith to former rap mogul Suge Knight, who is currently in prison for voluntary manslaughter.
Sex Education's Rakhee Thakrar, who played teacher Emily Sands, confirmed she's one of four cast members who will not be in season four.
Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Van Jefferson all had procedures this offseason and aren't yet 100%. How concerned should the Rams be?
All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to a $212 million, 10-year contract that starts in 2023, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control. The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball's 25th for $200 million or more. Riley hit .423 with 11 homers, 25 RBIs and 21 runs in July.