Will Shipley leads Clemson to a comeback win over Syracuse

It was a wild one in Death Valley Saturday as No.5 Clemson, behind a strong effort by Will Shipley, made a 27-21 comeback win over Dino Babers No.14 Syracuse.

The Tigers came out the gates strong, with DJ Uiagalelei finding Davis Allen for a 41-yard connection down the middle on their first offensive play of the game, helping set up a Will Shipley touchdown. After this, things slowed down mightily for the Tigers’ offense, leading to Cade Klubnik stepping in for Uiagalelei late in the third quarter as Swinney looked to turn things around.

Down 11 points heading into the fourth quarter, Clemson starting running back Will Shipley put the team on his back. Shipley took a carry 50-yards for a game-winning touchdown that put the Tigers up 24-21. The stud running back took 27 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers had their struggles in the first half, though they didn’t give up. The defense showed up massively in the second half, shutting out Garrett Shrader and the Syracuse offense. Holding Syracuse scoreless in the second half was crucial to the Tigers avoiding an upset.

R.J. Mickens had an interception on the Orange’s final drive to secure a Clemson win.

It was a massive comeback win for Swinney and the Tigers as they head into their bye week with their college football playoff hopes alive.

