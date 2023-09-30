Shipley gives the Tigers a 14-point lead with rushing touchdown

Clemson is off to a phenomenal start against Syracuse.

Running back Will Shipley scored a two-yard touchdown at the 5:53 mark in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. It marked the second rushing touchdown of the season for Shipley, who also scored on the ground in last week’s loss to Florida State.

Shipley’s score came after defensive end Xavier Thomas recovered a Syracuse fumble and returned it to the Orange’s three-yard line. Two plays later, and Shipley was in the end zone.

The Tigers’ first score came when quarterback Cade Klubnik connected with wide receiver Troy Stellato for a 14-yard touchdown earlier in the first quarter.

https://x.com/apthirteen/status/1708158825168097776?s=20

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire