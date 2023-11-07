Dabo Swinney gives Will Shipley injury update before Clemson-Georgia Tech game

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney was optimistic Tuesday that Clemson football will have running back Will Shipley available for its Week 11 game vs. Georgia Tech.

Shipley missed the Tigers' win over Notre Dame last week while in concussion protocol after he left the previous game against NC State following a hit to the head and neck area.

"Unless we have some kind of setback, we do expect him to get back," Swinney said. "His head and all that's good, it's just been making sure his neck and everything is where it needs to be. ... Big day today and tomorrow. He'll be in pads both days, and we'll see how he responds to that."

Running back Phil Mafah stepped up in Shipley's stead against Notre Dame and had a career day with 186 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, which tied the program record for rushing attempts in a game.

Prior to Mafah's breakout game, he was averaging about five fewer carries per game than Shipley but had about six yards per carry to Shipley's 4.6.

Asked whether Mafah could see his portion of carries grow after last week's performance, Swinney said it's possible.

"Anytime you have multiple good players, somebody gets the hot hand," Swinney said. "Obviously Phil got hot last week. We want to make sure he has the best chance to stay hot."

But Swinney alluded to and shut down criticism of Shipley's season, which hasn't been as stellar as in his 1,100-yard rushing year in 2022.

"Don't get amnesia," he said. "We've won a lot of games because of Will Shipley, and he'll remind you real quick."

More Clemson football injury updates ahead of Georgia Tech

Clemson was without several other players against Notre Dame last week, and Swinney provided updates on them Tuesday.

The defensive backfield is dealing with a host of injuries. Sophomore reserve safety Sherrod Covil Jr. tore his ACL in practice last week and is out for the season. Swinney said starting safety Jalyn Phillips will miss a second straight game with an undisclosed injury, as will starting corner Sheridan Jones. Starting safety R.J. Mickens missed two games after an emergency appendectomy, but Swinney expects him back against Georgia Tech on Saturday (noon ET, ABC).

Starting defensive end Justin Mascoll has missed two games with an unspecified injury, but Swinney indicated he also could return vs. Georgia Tech.

Offensive lineman Collin Sadler played only special teams against Notre Dame while dealing with an undisclosed injury, but Swinney said he was improving and working his way back in practice.

Left guard Marcus Tate missed the game with an unspecified injury, and Swinney said he will miss the remainder of the regular season but could return for a bowl. Similarly, wide receiver Antonio Williams has missed the past two games with a foot injury, and Swinney indicated he could also be back for bowl season.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Will Shipley returns this week? What Dabo Swinney said