Will Shipley Earns Second Career Academic All-America Honors

Clemson running back Will Shipley was named Tuesday as part of the 2023 Academic All-America football teams selected by the College Sports Communicators. Shipley, a 2022 honoree, was one of four Division I players on the 2023 Academic All-America team to earn repeat honors.

Shipley joins Steve Fuller (1977-78), Kyle Young (1999-2001) and Chad Carson (1999-2001) to become the fourth multi-time Academic All-American in program history. Clemson has had 14 different players garner a total of 20 all-time Academic All-America selections.

Shipley, who was already the first Clemson running back ever to be named as an Academic All-American, earned his Clemson degree in management in December, becoming the first scholarship football player on record at Clemson to graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in only three years.

CLEMSON ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

1956: Charlie Bussey, QB

1957: Harvey White, QB

1959: Lou Cordileone, OT

1971: Don Kelley, DB; Ben Anderson, DB

1977: Steve Fuller, QB

1978: Steve Fuller, QB

1984: Mike Eppley, QB

1991: Bruce Bratton, OT

1994: Ed Glenn, TE

1995: Andye McCrorey, LB

1999: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2000: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2001: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2012: Dalton Freeman, C

2022: Will Shipley, RB

2023: Will Shipley, RB

More information from the College Sports Communicators, formerly known as CoSIDA, is included below.

AUSTIN, Texas – Four standouts headline a group of outstanding student-athletes named to the 2023 Academic All-America® football teams as selected by the College Sports Communicators.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze from the University of Washington, linebacker Nolan Reeve from the Colorado School of Mines, linebacker Owen Grover from Wartburg College and running back Jaden Meizinger from Keiser University lead the Academic All-America® teams by being named as the Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year for NCAA Divisions I, II and III, as well as the NAIA, respectively.

Division I

One of three finalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award and a two-time All-American, Odunze led the Huskies’ receiving corps with 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 contests. The 1,640 receiving yards led Division I and were a program record, while the 92 catches fell two shy of the school mark. The Las Vegas native recorded 10 100-yard receiving games this fall as Washington reached the national championship game and finished with a 14-1 record.

Fifteen of the 51 members of the Academic All-America® Division I football teams boast a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 27 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.85, with both teams holding a collective average GPA of 3.83.

Four student-athletes are repeat selections on the Academic All-America® Division I football teams: Kyle Ostendorp (University of Arizona); Spencer Jorgensen (Stanford University); Will Shipley (Clemson University); and Zak Zinter (University of Michigan).

