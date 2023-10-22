Will Shipley, Cade Klubnik each fumble in first half of Clemson football at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson football's red zone and ball security issues continued Saturday early in the Tigers' game at Miami. The Tigers gave up two fumbles in the first half. They have now lost 10 fumbles this season, the most in FBS.

In the first quarter, Clemson running back Will Shipley fumbled inches from the goal line. Miami recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.

The turnover was reminiscent of a disastrous play in Week 1 against Duke, when running back Phil Mafah fumbled near the goal line. The Blue Devils returned that giveaway to the 33-yard-line and scored on their ensuing drive. Clemson lost that game 28-7.

The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 ACC) got the ball at the 20-yard-line after the recovery. On the first play from scrimmage, Miami's Brashard Smith broke off an 80-yard run. He, too, fumbled at the goal line, but the Hurricanes recovered it in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

THIS GAME IS ALREADY CHAOS



MIAMI FUMBLES BUT RECOVERS FOR THE TD AFTER FORCING A CLEMSON FUMBLE ON THE PREVIOUS PLAY pic.twitter.com/hWISTqMOHA — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) October 22, 2023

Clemson (4-2, 2-2) entered the game with the ACC's worst red zone conversion rate (69.7%). Including Shipley's fumble Saturday, the Tigers have now given up 50 points off turnovers.

The Tigers gave up another fumble in the second quarter, when quarterback Cade Klubnik was strip-sacked by Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. Miami took over at its own 28-yard-line and could not score on the ensuing possession.

