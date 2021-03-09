Shiplett, SHR No. 41 crew chief, suspended for lug-nut violation at Las Vegas

NASCAR issued penalties to six Cup Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut infractions, including a one-race suspension for Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett after last weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The SHR No. 41 Ford driven by Cole Custer was found with two unsecured lug nuts after Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at the Nevada track, a violation of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR rule book. That penalty also came with a $20,000 fine to Shiplett, who is in his second year paired with Custer on the No. 41 team.

Five other Cup Series teams were penalized after officials found one unsecured lug nut for each in a post-race check. The crew chiefs for the following teams were each fined $10,000:

• No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (crew chief Rodney Childers, driver Kevin Harvick)

• No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (crew chief Luke Lambert, driver Chris Buescher)

• No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Ben Beshore, driver Kyle Busch)

• No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief James Small, driver Martin Truex Jr.)

• No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford (crew chief Greg Erwin, driver Matt DiBenedetto)

One team in each the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series were also fined for single-lug infractions. In Xfinity, Jason Trinchere — crew chief of the race-winning No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger — was fined $5,000. In the Camping World Trucks, Trip Bruce — crew chief of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota for driver Stewart Friesen — was fined $2,500.