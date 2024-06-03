Ship Sticks to help transport ETSU golf teams’ gear after viral airport video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Globally-known company Ship Sticks has offered to transport the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) men’s and women’s golf teams’ gear next season after a video of workers mishandling the men’s team’s equipment went viral online.

ETSU men’s golf receives apology from Delta Airlines after baggage mishandling video goes viral

The video was posted to X, formally known as Twitter, on May 21 after the men’s team landed in California for the NCAA Championship. The golf team said it was concerned about the clubs in the bags being thrown by airport workers, as they was the only tools they had to compete in the championship.

ETSU Athletic Director Richard Sander previously told News Channel 11 that the improper care damaged a few bags but no clubs.

On Monday, ETSU Athletics announced that Ship Sticks offered to transport both the men’s and women’s golf teams’ bags next season after the company saw the viral video.

Sander said in a statement Monday that Ship Sticks will transport the teams’ bags to and from tournaments.

“Ship Sticks is giving us $2,000 worth of credit to both our men’s and women’s teams for Ship Sticks to transport our teams golf bags to tournaments. We think this is a way to ensure that our golf clubs get to their destination tournament in good shape.” ETSU Athletic Director Richard Sander

Nominate: Tri-Cities Best Marina

Unifi Aviation previously confirmed the staff members in the video are employed by Unifi. The company released this statement:

Unifi Aviation is aware of the video circulating that shows our employees offloading luggage belonging to the East Tennessee State University men’s golf team. The way the luggage is being handled is not consistent with our training and our policies. We are investigating and intend to take the appropriate action. Our sincere apologies to the team and players. STATEMENT FROM UNIFI AVIATION

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.