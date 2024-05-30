Shiner beats Beckville 10-4 in 2A softball state championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Ladycats have had a historic softball season, making it to the state tournament for the 2nd time ever, as well as advancing to the championship for the first time here in 2024.

Beckville holds off Forsan 4-3 in 2A state softball semifinal

However, Beckville was not able to rally late and fell to Shiner 10-4 in the 2A state championship game in Austin on Wednesday night.

While the outcome was not what they were looking for, it was still a season to remember for the Beckville Ladycats.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.