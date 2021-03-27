Shimko field goal sends Mountain Ridge past Allegany, 13-10

Mar. 27—FROSTBURG — Not many times in high school football does a game come down to kicking. Friday evening was one of the anomalies, as Ashton Shimko booted the game-winning field goal with five seconds left to send Mountain Ridge past Allegany, 13-10, at Miner Stadium.

"Two even teams, first of all," said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson. "It came down to a couple plays at the end. Very much proud of our kids for hanging in there. Hats off to Allegany too. They fight. They fought last week against Fort Hill. They fight all the time. We got lucky and made a play down the stretch. We have a great kicker and it paid off today."

After the Miners scored the opening touchdown on an 11-yard run from Jeff McKenzie in the first quarter, Allegany answered more than five minutes later to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:42 to play in the frame when Trevan Powell scored on a 60-yard punt return.

"They came out with a great defensive game plan," said Campers head coach Bryan Hansel. "We went in at halftime, we had some wrinkles for them. We wanted to throw the ball a little more and see if they'd stay in Cover 0, which I imagined they would. ... I thought we reacted well. We just have to react quicker."

The game remained tied until the 8:04 mark in the fourth when Shimko booted a 26-yard field goal to put the Miners back in front, 10-7.

Mountain Ridge forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, recovered by Connor Guy, to set the Miners up at the Allegany 13.

After gaining five yards on second down, Mountain Ridge went for it on fourth-and-5 but a pass to the back left corner of the end zone fell incomplete.

The Campers' offense took advantage of it, with a two-yard run from Braylon White preceding gains of 12 and four yards from Powell to push the ball out to the Allegany 26, as the Campers used their second timeout with 5:04 remaining.

Allegany drew up a perfect play out of the timeout, as Powell hit a wide-open Solomon Green on a mesh pattern up the middle. Green broke up the left side, cut back inside to break a tackle and rumbled down to the Mountain Ridge 12 for a gain of 62.

The Campers gained three yards on the ensuing three plays, as Blake Powell trotted out and booted a 26-yard field goal of his own to knot things at 10-10 with 3:17 to play.

McKenzie returned the ensuing kickoff to the 38 for decent field position for the Miners as Bryce Snyder re-entered the game after being sidelined midway through the second quarter with a minor injury.

Snyder completed a gutsy throw over the middle on second down to Lee, who was surrounded by four Campers when he hauled in the pass and broke free for 42 yards down to the Allegany 20.

McKenzie ran 11 yards on first down to move the chains and, more importantly, keep the clock moving as the Campers had only one timeout left with the Miners at the Allegany 9 on first-and-goal.

Mountain Ridge netted two yards on three plays and, after Allegany used its last timeout before third down, called a timeout with eight seconds left.

Shimko booted a 25-yarder right down the middle, but the Miners were flagged for a false start to bring up a 30-yard try for Shimko. It was a can of corn for the junior kicker, who knocked the field goal through the uprights to put the Miners in front again, 13-10, with five seconds to play.

Shimko booted the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, his third of the contest.

From the Alco 20, Trevan Powell completed a five-yard pass to Green, but he was hauled down immediately as the clock expired.

In addition to Shimko's kickoff duties and two made field goals, he came up big in the punting game with punts of 44, 33, 50 and 40 yards. His only blemish was a 44-yard field goal try with just over two minutes before halftime. The kick, going into the wind, had the distance, but was wide left.

Despite the high winds throughout much of the first half, it didn't change either team's game plan much, as the Miners passed 28 times to Allegany's 14 attempts.

Snyder, who was 8 of 17 for 82 yards and a pick, was sidelined because he couldn't drive off his back leg, according to Patterson. Uma Pua'auli came in off the bench to complete 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards with an interception.

"We thankfully spent probably 20 to 30 minutes of our practice time last night with Uma in at quarterback just in case," said Patterson. "He didn't get a lot of reps at first. Our first team looked efficient, so we got them out of there and got the backups some reps. I think that played into the result tonight."

Williams, who broke his thumb according to Hansel, went 4 of 11 for 31 yards and an interception, and Trevan Powell had 16 carries for 58 yards and completed 2 of 3 passes for 67 yards, the big one going to Green, who intercepted two passes on defense.

The Campers did a great job of putting pressure on Snyder and forcing quick passes into the wind early, evident by Green's two picks.

"We wanted to give Bryce some discomfort," said Hansel. "I thought our defensive line provided a much better rush this game. ... I thought we did very well on things defensively. There's a few plays we missed, but when you get two turnovers — I know we gave one away, which hurts — you've got to come out with a win. We won the turnover battle. That's one of our things, so it hurt."

The Miners came up with timely plays defensively when needed.

"Outside of the punt return — obviously that's not on defense — we're just so happy the other Coach (Justin) Patterson does such a nice job of lining our kids up," Patterson said. "We played good defense all night long. We gave up a couple big plays here and there — the late one, we didn't know if that was going to break our back or not, but we hung in there. At times, we played bend-but-don't-break defense; but overall I'm pretty happy with that defensive effort."

Next up for both teams is Fort Hill, with the Miners hosting the Sentinels on Thursday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

"They're not super satisfied tonight," Patterson said of his players. "You could tell when I talked to them afterward. They're tired, but you could see it. They weren't in love with how we played tonight and I think the film will see all the mistakes we made. But right away the shift goes to Fort Hill for us. We know we've stirred up a hornet's nest, so we need to get ourselves ready in a hurry. They're resting, we're hurting — we've got a kid in the hospital right now. We've got a tall task this week getting the troops rallied back up and ready to go for a 1 o'clock afternoon game on Thursday."

Allegany hosts Fort Hill for Homecoming the following Saturday, April 10, at 12:30 p.m.

"If you look at it, the good thing about being at Allegany is you get Fort Hill last all the time," said Hansel. "So even if it's a bad year, it's Homecoming. With the crowd you have, the fans you have, the school you play for, the pride you get to play with. If you win that one, everyone's going to tend to forget some stuff.

"We're going to come up with a game plan. We're going to stop some of the stuff they showed us. Defensively, we didn't play well against them. Again, I think it was more of a scheme side of things. But we're playing to win the game. Trevan's going to be at quarterback. We're going to get some things they can't totally key on. We're going to come out throwing haymakers and see what happens. Like I said, you win the game, you have some positivity with the seniors leaving us and we have a lot of things to build on."

Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.