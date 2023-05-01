Is Shilo Sanders still coming to Colorado?

Dating back to when his father was hired as head coach back in December, most in the media have assumed that Shilo Sanders would soon transfer from Jackson State to Colorado, joining his younger brother and expected starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the process.

However, it’s now May and Shilo has yet to officially join the Buffs.

Shilo, a safety who began his college career at South Carolina, entered the portal in December and has been in Boulder frequently over the past few months. He received his undergraduate degree from JSU in April following a pair of seasons with the Tigers.

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede remains confident that Shilo will commit to CU, recently listing him as a “known transfer target” for Coach Prime:

Coach Prime’s middle son has been in Boulder, and the expectation is for him to join the herd this summer. But Shilo has yet to publicly announce his future plans.

Jake Schwanitz of DNVR also still considers Shilo as a former JSU player who could join the Buffs.

At Jackson State last fall, Shilo recorded 15 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.

