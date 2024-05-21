A shift in Alabama’s ‘vibe’ under Kalen DeBoer may lead to frustration in 2024

The 2024 season for the Alabama Crimson Tide will be watched closely by college football fans all across the nation, as legendary head coach Nick Saban decided to retire at the beginning of the offseason. He is replaced by former Washington Huskies head coach, Kalen DeBoer.

Saban had a very particular way of doing things which is what set him apart from most coaches and led to him winning seven total national championships.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports recently broke down how a stark shift in “vibes” is already apparent.

“Kalen DeBoer has made it clear that he’s not Nick Saban, and the various changes to the program were well documented during the spring. From music at practice to media availability for assistant coaches after years of a “one-voice” philosophy having coordinators under a gag order for much of the season. Things seem a little more laid back, which can be a good thing, especially to better match DeBoer’s personality.”

Patterson believes Alabama fans may feel frustrated, as DeBoer may handle things a bit differently than Saban, especially after a loss.

“But when the new vibe results aren’t in line with those from the old vibe, there will be questions from Alabama fans about the proper methods to run the Crimson Tide program. I think Alabama will be contending for an SEC title in 2024, but the path to do so includes several more losable games than folks in Tuscaloosa are used to seeing. How will that vibe shift be treated when or if losses come, and how might those results paint the perception of Alabama’s first year of the post-Saban era?”

DeBoer has a proven track record of winning everywhere he’s been, but will that success come with him to Tuscaloosa? The field seems split on how to answer this question. We will have our answer as the Tide takes the field in just a couple of months.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire