Shiffrin wins World Cup season finale in Andorra

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 14th World Cup race of the season on Sunday in the season closing finale, a giant slalom at Andorra.

After romping the first run by a wide margin Shiffrin eventually beat Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund by a wafer thin 0.06sec with the delighted Canadian Valerie Grenier coming third

In bright sunshine with temperatures at 3C the skiing conditions were perfect for the 330m vertical drop on hard snow from a 2167m altitude starters gate, high enough to retain some natural snow

Three of the pre-race favourites bombed out in the first run as the Slovac Petra Vlhova, Sweden's Olympic champion Sara Hector and Italy's Federica Brignone all plunged through gates.

The 28-year-old from Colorado claimed a record 88th career win and a 14th of the season.

Shiffrin secured her fifth overall crystal globe two weeks ago.

