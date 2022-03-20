Shiffrin in control after World Cup giant slalom first run

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crushed her rivals in the first run of the giant slalom at Meribel on Sunday, leaving the door open for her to clinch a last-gasp World Cup small globe as the overall winner of the discipline

Shiffrin was a massive 1.60sec faster than discipline leader France's Tessa Worley and 2.10 sec faster than Sweden's Sara Hector in Meribel in the French Alps.

The 27-year-old from Colorado has already won the women's overall World Cup title, picking up that honour for the fourth time in her career on Thursday.

Finishing second in the Super-G in Courchevel on Thursday she took an unassailable 236-point lead over her closest rival, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

It was a remarkable comeback after a series of disastrous performances at the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she failed to win a medal.

Shiffrin won three straight overall World Cup titles from 2017 to 2019 before the death of her father Jeff in 2020 led to her taking most of that year off.

