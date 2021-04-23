Will Shields to announce Chiefs’ Day 2 pick in 2021 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will have Hall of Fame offensive lineman Will Shields selecting one of their Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

A total of 32 current and former players are set to announce draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft, the league announced on Friday. Shields is among seven Hall of Fame players announcing selections including Bills’ Joe DeLamielleure, Bengals’ Anthony Munoz, Cowboys’ Drew Pearson, Rams’ Orlando Pace, Vikings’ Jon Randle and Steelers’ Franco Harris.

Shields was a former third-round draft pick out of the University of Nebraska by Kansas City in 1993. He played for 14 seasons with the Chiefs, starting 223 games during his career. He earned 12 consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1995 through 2006, with two consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections in 2002 and 2003. In 2003, he earned the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

In 2011, Shields was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame. A year later, he was selected to the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame. Finally, in 2015, Shields was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being passed over for first-ballot selection in 2012.

The Chiefs currently have two selections on Day 2 and it’s not clear if Shields will be announcing one or both. Being that he’s a former third-round draft pick himself, it’d be fun to see him announce pick No. 94 for Kansas City.

The NFL has made a habit out of having NFL legends announce selections for the draft. In the past, the Chiefs have had some all-time greats like Willie Lanier, Priest Holmes and Dante Hall make selections for the team. This year Shields will get the honors of being the first to publicly welcome a new player to the Chiefs Kingdom.

